A look at the headlines right now:

Rebel Karnataka MLAs move from Mumbai to Goa, say reports: Rajnath Singh denied BJP’s role in the resignations, and blamed Rahul Gandhi for the trend. At least 29 killed after bus falls 50 feet into a canal near Agra: The bus was on its way from Lucknow to Delhi. Director General of Police OP Singh has been directed to supervise relief and rescue work. India protests UN’s follow-up report on Kashmir: The report, an update to the UN’s first report on Kashmir released last year, said neither India nor Pakistan have taken concrete steps to address its concerns. Centre’s decision to increase fuel prices will not be reflected in inflation soon, says RBI: Shaktikanta Das said the central bank’s internal team will assess the decision during a meeting in first week of August. Union minister Giriraj Singh calls Shabana Azmi ‘new leader of tukde tukde gang’: Earlier in the day, the actor had said that it was necessary to point out the flaws of one’s country for its betterment. As Rajya Sabha passes Aadhaar Bill, Centre promises comprehensive data protection law: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Parliament had the power to undo a Supreme Court judgement, but the government had followed it. British Airways fined £183 million over theft of passenger data: The UK Information Commissioner’s Office said the investigation in the case exposed poor security arrangements by the airline. Telangana forest range officer who was assaulted by mob booked for abusing tribals: The complainant alleged that the forest officials assaulted the locals and abused them with casteist remarks. Kashmir observes shutdown on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary, curbs imposed in parts of Srinagar: Security was increased in Tral and mobile internet services were suspended in four districts of the Valley. Supreme Court dismisses plea against Bollywood movie ‘Article 15’: The petitioner alleged that film violated the constitutional spirit and spread caste hatred.