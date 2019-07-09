Top news: Karnataka crisis continues, speaker expected to decide on MLAs’ resignations today
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is likely to decide on the resignation of the 14 rebels MLAs of the ruling coalition in the state. The coalition government will lose its majority if the speaker accepts the resignations.
Read our live coverage on Karnataka here.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath set the state a target of becoming $1 trillion economy. He said the state had the resources to achieve this goal and it would help in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of turning India into a $5 trillion economy.
Ayodhya land dispute: SC says it will look into petition seeking early hearing of case
One of the original litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, seeking an early hearing, PTI reported. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, of the Supreme Court agreed to look into the matter.
Punjab to make NCC training compulsory for school, college students in border districts
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced a plan to provide compulsory training in the National Cadet Corps for students in government schools and colleges located in districts close to the border with Pakistan.
Karnataka crisis: Assembly Speaker set to consider resignations of rebel MLAs today
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar will return to his office in Bengaluru on Tuesday and is likely to decide on the resignation letters of 14 disgruntled MLAs of the ruling coalition in the state. The rebels had submitted their letters to Kumar’s office last week, putting the 13-month-old Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in jeopardy. He will meet the MLAs later in the day.
Adityanath sets $1-trillion economy target for Uttar Pradesh, says state has resources to achieve it
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday set the state a target of becoming a $1-trillion economy. Adityanath’s statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was working towards making India a $5-trillion economy in the next five years.
Saravana Bhavan founder moves Supreme Court to delay life sentence in murder case
P Rajagopal, the founder of the Saravana Bhavan restaurant chain, moved the Supreme Court on Monday to delay the beginning of his life sentence in a murder case, AFP reported. Rajagopal, who was supposed to surrender before a court on Sunday, did not turn up citing ill health.
Jharkhand lynching case: High Court asks state to submit report on Tabrez Ansari’s death
Jharkhand High Court on Monday asked the state government to submit a report on the death of Tabrez Ansari who was assaulted by a mob in Seraikela Kharswan district on June 18. The court asked the state to submit the report on the action taken at the next date of the hearing, July 17.
Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh says he is ‘aghast to see the confusion’ in the party
Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday said he was “aghast to see the confusion and disorientation” into which the party had fallen since former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s resignation. He appealed to the party’s working committee to meet under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in order to take the necessary decisions.
Kerala: Two more policemen arrested for allegedly torturing prisoner in custody
Two more policemen were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged custodial death of a prisoner in June in Kerala’s Idukki district. With the latest arrests, a total of four police officials have been taken into custody in the case.
IMA scam: SIT arrests Bengaluru deputy commissioner on corruption charges
Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru urban district BM Vijay Shankar was arrested on Monday in connection with the I Monetary Advisory case. The special investigation team, looking into the IMA scam, arrested Shankar on charges of receiving Rs 1.5 crore from the founder of the company.