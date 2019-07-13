A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka parties move MLAs to hotels after first day of Assembly session: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had put the resignations of rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs on hold. Goa CM Pramod Sawant asks four Goa Forward Party legislators, including deputy CM, to resign: New Cabinet ministers will be sworn in at 3 pm on Saturday. Over 4 lakh people affected in 17 districts of Assam due to floods, Barpeta worst hit: Several rivers in the state are flowing above the danger mark and over 1,800 have been evacuated to relief camps. Probe team says police negligence, doctors’ lapses led to Tabrez Ansari’s death in Jharkhand: The district administration has sought to take action against the police officials and doctors who were involved in the incident. SBI Managing Director Anshula Kant appointed MD and CFO of World Bank: She will be responsible for financial and risk management of the group. Hafiz Saeed challenges terror financing case against him in Lahore High Court: He also urged the court to declare the first information report registered against the petitioners as void. Lawyers Collective condemns CBI raids, calls it means to ‘humiliate, intimidate and silence’: The organisation said it was going to take appropriate action ‘against these unlawful and vindictive actions, in accordance with law’. Pakistan says it won’t open airspace till India withdraws fighter jets from forward airbases: Pakistan had closed its airspace on February 26 after the Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes on a terror camp in Balakot.

Nirmala Sitharaman says Union Budget will boost investment without compromising fiscal consolidation: She said that the Budget has set a medium-term target of making India a $5 trillion economy, and this is ‘not without a plan’. Google admits that its staff can listen to recordings on Google Assistant after data leak: The company said its language reviewers are directed not to transcribe background conversations.