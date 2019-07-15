A Dalit man married to the daughter of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Uttar Pradesh was assaulted by unidentified people at Allahabad High Court on Monday, the Hindustan Times reported.

Ajitesh Kumar and his wife Sakshi Mishra arrived in Prayagraj from Noida under police protection, which was given to them last week after Mishra alleged in a video that she and her husband were under threat from her father Rajesh Kumar Mishra’s goons as she had married against her family’s wishes. The legislator, also known as Pappu Bhartaul, represents Bareilly’s Bithari Chainpur constituency in the Assembly.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Sakshi Mishra appealed to her father, her brother, and their aides to let them live peacefully. “If anything happens to me, my husband, or his family in the future, my father Pappu Bhartaul, Vicky Bhartaul, and my father’s aide Rajeev Rana will be responsible for it,” she added. Sakshi Mishra also requested other legislators and politicians to stop helping her father.

Watch: UP MLA’s daughter fears honour killing after marrying Dalit, asks police to provide security

“As they were about to enter the courtroom Ajitesh was beaten while in police protection,” NDTV quoted the couple’s lawyer as saying. “Only Ajitesh was beaten up. It is not known who these people are, but it proves there is indeed a threat to their life for which they are seeking protection.”

The High Court reportedly upheld the validity of the couple’s marriage, and directed authorities to provide the couple necessary protection. It also expressed anger at Rajesh Kumar Mishra, who has refuted his daughter’s allegation and said she “has the right to make her choices”.

