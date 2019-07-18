A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Karnataka Assembly adjourned without floor test, BJP legislators plan all-night protest: Governor Vajubhai Vala had asked Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to hold the floor test on Thursday itself.
  2. Pakistan has its own compulsions to lie to its people, says MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Kulbhushan Jadhav’s detention is illegal and Pakistan should release him.
  3. At least 33 dead after suspected arson attack at animation studio in Kyoto in Japan: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the incident was ‘too appalling for words’.
  4. Toll in Assam floods rises to 28, over 57 lakh people affected: Around 90% of Kaziranga National Park is also under water.
  5. Chandrayaan-2 will now launch on July 22, says ISRO: On Monday, the space agency had aborted the mission an hour before it was set to launch due to a technical snag.
  6. Samjhauta Express blast case lacked proof, was instituted with political motive, claims Amit Shah: In March, the NIA special court had said a ‘dastardly act of violence’ went unpunished due to ‘gaping holes’ in the prosecution’s evidence.
  7. Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill, Nirmala Sitharaman says tax proposals will improve ease of living: The minister said foreign portfolio investors could register as companies to avoid a new tax surcharge.
  8. Donald Trump asks Nadia Murad, who escaped Islamic State, why she was awarded the Nobel Prize: Trump also appeared nonplussed when Murad asked him to convince the Iraqi and Kurdish governments to create safe conditions for the Yazidis to return.
  9. Supreme Court asks approver in AgustaWestland case to appear before AIIMS medical board: The top court had stayed a Delhi High Court’s order allowing him to travel abroad for treatment of blood cancer.
  10. WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DR Congo a global health emergency: The international body has said that the risk of the disease spreading beyond the region was not high.