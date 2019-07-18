The big news: Karnataka Assembly adjourned without floor test, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India said Pakistan faced compulsions to lie about the verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, and 33 people died in an arson attack in Japan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka Assembly adjourned without floor test, BJP legislators plan all-night protest: Governor Vajubhai Vala had asked Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to hold the floor test on Thursday itself.
- Pakistan has its own compulsions to lie to its people, says MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Kulbhushan Jadhav’s detention is illegal and Pakistan should release him.
- At least 33 dead after suspected arson attack at animation studio in Kyoto in Japan: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the incident was ‘too appalling for words’.
- Toll in Assam floods rises to 28, over 57 lakh people affected: Around 90% of Kaziranga National Park is also under water.
- Chandrayaan-2 will now launch on July 22, says ISRO: On Monday, the space agency had aborted the mission an hour before it was set to launch due to a technical snag.
- Samjhauta Express blast case lacked proof, was instituted with political motive, claims Amit Shah: In March, the NIA special court had said a ‘dastardly act of violence’ went unpunished due to ‘gaping holes’ in the prosecution’s evidence.
- Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill, Nirmala Sitharaman says tax proposals will improve ease of living: The minister said foreign portfolio investors could register as companies to avoid a new tax surcharge.
- Donald Trump asks Nadia Murad, who escaped Islamic State, why she was awarded the Nobel Prize: Trump also appeared nonplussed when Murad asked him to convince the Iraqi and Kurdish governments to create safe conditions for the Yazidis to return.
- Supreme Court asks approver in AgustaWestland case to appear before AIIMS medical board: The top court had stayed a Delhi High Court’s order allowing him to travel abroad for treatment of blood cancer.
- WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DR Congo a global health emergency: The international body has said that the risk of the disease spreading beyond the region was not high.