The big news: Karnataka Assembly adjourned for the day without trust vote, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Priyanka Gandhi was stopped from visiting families of shootout victims in UP, and 3 men were lynched in Bihar for allegedly stealing cattle.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka Assembly adjourned for the day, trust vote scheduled for Monday: State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa had asked Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to hold the floor test on Friday itself.
- Priyanka Gandhi stopped from visiting Sonbhadra district in UP to meet families of shootout victims: While senior police officials claimed that Vadra was taken to a guest house, Congress said that she was taken into police custody.
- Three men lynched in Bihar’s Saran district for allegedly attempting to steal cattle: The incident took place Pithaoura Nandlal village on Thursday night. While two of the men died on the spot, the third died during treatment, the police said.
- Supreme Court tells CBI judge to deliver verdict in nine months in Babri Masjid demolition case: The court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pass appropriate orders to extend the tenure of judge Sirendra Kumar Yadav.
- Lok Sabha approves changes to NHRC composition, Opposition demands more for human rights: The Centre said the amendments would make the national and state human rights panels more representative and powerful.
- ‘India cannot be world’s refugee capital’: Centre urges Supreme Court to extend NRC deadline: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that the processes for including the names of genuine citizens in the list need to be tweaked.
- World Bank drops $300-million loan proposal to develop Amaravati after Centre withdraws request: The Centre reportedly denied the international agency permission to conduct an independent investigation into complaints of irregularities in the project.
- IT ministry questions TikTok on user safety and data storage after calls for ban: The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an affiliate of the RSS, had sought a ban claiming content on the app was against Indian culture and morality.
- Mayawati lashes out at BJP after her brother’s property is attached by tax department: She questioned the source of the saffron party’s election funds.
- Kyoto studio fire: Detained suspect felt production firm had stolen his idea for a novel, say police: The man also confessed to using petrol to start the fire at the production studio in Japan’s city of Kyoto.