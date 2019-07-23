Armed personnel of the Border Guards Bangladesh allegedly intruded into Muktapur village in Meghalaya on Saturday and threatened villagers to stop constructing an internal road, IANS reported on Monday, quoting local people.

Inspector General of Border Security Force Kuldeep Saini confirmed that Bangladeshi border personnel had crossed the zero line and entered the village. “They wanted to stop the villagers from constructing a road within 150 yards from the zero line,” he added.

Meghalaya shares a 443-km border with Bangladesh, part of which is porous, hilly and unfenced and prone to infiltration.

Saini said he had sought a detailed report on the incident from his unit. He added that the situation along the border was under control. The BSF official said all border outposts along the Bangladesh border in the state were on alert and there was no more scope for such intrusions by Bangladeshi guards.

John Buam, a resident of Muktapur, questioned how the Border Security Force could allow the Bangladeshi border personnel enter the village, reported Northeast Now. Buam said the Meghalaya government should take up the matter immediately with New Delhi.

Villagers in Muktapur are worried about another intrusion by Bangladeshi forces. “The villagers are living in fear after the BGB intrusion and the BSF acted like mute spectators,” said Kmen Mynsiang, a villager. “The border villagers still remember how Bangladesh Rifles intruded and captured Pyrdiwah for days. We don’t want to see that kind of incident again.”