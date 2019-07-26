A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Rajya Sabha approves RTI amendmentstriple talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha: The Budget Session was extended till August 7.
  2. Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualifies three rebel MLAs: Kumar said he will decide on other MLAs’ resignations in a ‘couple of days’.
  3. Mamata Banerjee requests Modi to call an all-party meeting to discuss public funding of elections: In her letter, the West Bengal chief minister voiced concerns over reports of exorbitant spending in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.
  4. After Imran Khan admits to presence of militants in Pakistan, India calls it a ‘glaring admission’: Pakistan should take credible and irreversible action against terror camps in its territory, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
  5. India gains consular access to 18 Indians on board a British oil tanker captured by Iran: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said all the crew members were safe, and added he would continue to push for their early release.
  6. Indira Jaising, Anand Grover get interim relief from Bombay HC in FCRA violation case: The court said no coercive steps can be taken against the two advocates till August 19.
  7. Bureaucrat SC Garg seeks voluntary retirement a day after transfer from finance to power ministry: The senior IAS officer said he had applied for retirement with effect from October 31.
  8. Record-breaking temperatures in Europe as second heatwave hits several countries: A red alert has been issued in northern France with the mercury climbing to 42.6 degree Celsius in Paris.
  9. Nirav Modi’s judicial custody extended till August 22 by London court: Modi has been in a prison in the United Kingdom since March 19, when he was arrested for allegedly duping the Punjab National Bank.  
  10. Nearly 150 feared dead after boats carrying migrants capsize off Libyan coast, says UNHCR: About 137 migrants have been rescued and sent back to Libya and one body has been recovered by the coast guard so far.