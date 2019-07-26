The big news: RTI Act changes approved, Lok Sabha clears triple talaq bill, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka Speaker disqualified three rebel MLAs, and Mamata Banerjee requested Narendra Modi for an all-party meet on election funding.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajya Sabha approves RTI amendments, triple talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha: The Budget Session was extended till August 7.
- Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualifies three rebel MLAs: Kumar said he will decide on other MLAs’ resignations in a ‘couple of days’.
- Mamata Banerjee requests Modi to call an all-party meeting to discuss public funding of elections: In her letter, the West Bengal chief minister voiced concerns over reports of exorbitant spending in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.
- After Imran Khan admits to presence of militants in Pakistan, India calls it a ‘glaring admission’: Pakistan should take credible and irreversible action against terror camps in its territory, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
- India gains consular access to 18 Indians on board a British oil tanker captured by Iran: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said all the crew members were safe, and added he would continue to push for their early release.
- Indira Jaising, Anand Grover get interim relief from Bombay HC in FCRA violation case: The court said no coercive steps can be taken against the two advocates till August 19.
- Bureaucrat SC Garg seeks voluntary retirement a day after transfer from finance to power ministry: The senior IAS officer said he had applied for retirement with effect from October 31.
- Record-breaking temperatures in Europe as second heatwave hits several countries: A red alert has been issued in northern France with the mercury climbing to 42.6 degree Celsius in Paris.
- Nirav Modi’s judicial custody extended till August 22 by London court: Modi has been in a prison in the United Kingdom since March 19, when he was arrested for allegedly duping the Punjab National Bank.
- Nearly 150 feared dead after boats carrying migrants capsize off Libyan coast, says UNHCR: About 137 migrants have been rescued and sent back to Libya and one body has been recovered by the coast guard so far.