A look at the headlines right now:

BS Yediyurappa takes oath as Karnataka chief minister for the fourth time: His BJP government will need to prove its majority in the Assembly by July 31. Heavy rains in Mumbai cause water logging in several areas, flights delayed: The IMD said there would be heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours. Speaker asks Azam Khan to apologise for sexist remarks after several MPs call for strict action: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met floor leaders of all political parties and decided that Khan should either apologise or face action. BJP MLA asks Congress’ Irfan Ansari to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside Jharkhand Assembly: CP Singh of the saffron party told Ansari that his ancestors were also ‘Jai Shri Ram people’. Kargil war hero who was working as a traffic constable gets double promotion: Satpal Singh had killed a Pakistani captain and three others on the strategically important Tiger Hill, and was awarded the Vir Chakra. Supreme Court to hear The Wire’s plea against defamation case by Jay Shah on August 27: Jay Shah had filed two cases – one criminal defamation case and the other a civil lawsuit of Rs 100 crore – against the website. Chandrayaan-2 completes second orbit-raising manoeuvre, next one expected on July 29: The spacecraft will raise its orbit three more times, once in July and twice in August. Kerala requests Centre to be exempted from paying flood relief bill of Rs 113 crore to IAF: According to a UN report, the state needs Rs 31,000 crore to rebuild its infrastructure, Chief Minister P Vijayan told Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Tigress beaten to death by villagers with sticks near Pilibhit reserve: An FIR was filed by local forest officials against 31 named and 12 unknown people. After Imran Khan’s visit, US says it is now time for Pakistan to build on promise to fight terrorism: Khan reportedly promised to facilitate peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government.