The big news: Train gets stuck near Mumbai amid heavy rain, rescue work on, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: GST rates on electric vehicles were reduced, and the US approved military sales of $125 million to support Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mahalaxmi Express stranded near Mumbai due to heavy rain, NDRF deployed to rescue passengers: The Chief Minister’s Office has asked the chief secretary to monitor rescue operations.
- GST Council reduces tax rates on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%: The changes will come into effect from August 1.
- US approves military sales of $125 million to support Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets: However, United States officials claimed that the freeze in security assistance to Pakistan that began in January last year was still in place.
- JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka contemplate support to BJP, ask HD Kumaraswamy to decide: Two factions have reportedly formed within the JD(S), as one wanted to stay in the Opposition and the other expressed its desire to align with the BJP.
- Asaram and son cleared by commission investigating deaths of two children at their school: The bodies of the two children, who were studying at Asaram’s residential school in Gujarat, had been found on the banks of the Sabarmati river in 2008.
- Supreme Court to hear The Wire’s plea against defamation case by Jay Shah on August 27: Jay Shah had filed two cases – one criminal defamation case and the other a civil lawsuit of Rs 100 crore – against the website.
- CBI summons Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien in connection with funding of party’s mouthpiece: O’Brien pointed out that the timing of the summon coincided with the Trinamool Congress’ motion to oppose amendments in the RTI Act in Parliament.
- Madras HC orders Rs 25-lakh compensation to woman who contracted HIV through blood transfusion: The court also asked the state government to provide the woman a house and said its directions should be carried out by January 2020.
- South African president submits affidavit on meetings with Gupta brothers, asks it be made public: The Indian-born Gupta brothers are known to be close to former South African President Jacob Zuma and have been accused of ‘state capture’.
- Speaker to ask Azam Khan to apologise for sexist remarks after several MPs call for strict action: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met floor leaders of all political parties and decided that Khan should either apologise or face action.