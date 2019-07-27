A look at the headlines right now:

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Modi says those who lost in war now use terror, pseudo-war to fulfil objectives: The prime minister said Pakistan had cheated on the matter of Kashmir in 1948, 1965, 1971 and 1999, but failed each time. Mahalaxmi Express gets stranded near Mumbai due to heavy rain, all passengers rescued: Multiple teams were involved in the rescue operations, including those from the NDRF, the Army, the Navy and the local administration. Top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander killed in Shopian encounter, say police: The police said that his associate, Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mir Zeenat-ul-Islam, was also killed in the operation.

CBI summons Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien in connection with funding of party’s mouthpiece: O’Brien pointed out that the timing of the summon coincided with the Trinamool Congress’ motion to oppose amendments in the RTI Act in Parliament.

‘An apology won’t do, I will seek strict punishment for Azam Khan,’ BJP MP Rama Devi tells NDTV: Devi said she would have forgiven Khan if he had apologised on the same day when he made sexist remarks about her.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s nephew files anticipatory bail plea: On Friday, Ratul Puri allegedly gave Enforcement Directorate officials the slip after asking the investigating officer for a break to use the washroom.

Centre deploys 100 additional companies of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir: Politicians Shah Faesal and Mehbooba Mufti reacted with alarm, saying the order had led to anxiety and fear in the state.

GST Council reduces tax rates on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%: The changes will come into effect from August 1.

Karnataka’s JD(S) MLAs contemplate support to BJP, ask HD Kumaraswamy to decide: Two factions have reportedly formed within the JD(S), as one wanted to stay in the Opposition and the other expressed its desire to align with the BJP.

US approves military sales of $125 million to support Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets: However, United States officials claimed that the freeze in security assistance to Pakistan that began in January last year was still in place.