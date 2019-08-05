A court in Delhi on Monday ordered expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh to be shifted to Tihar jail from the Sitapur district prison in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported. Sengar is accused of raping a teenager in Unnao, and suspected of having orchestrated the car crash in which she and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts died. Singh had allegedly lured the victim to go to Sengar’s residence.

Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma will hear the matter of gangrape of the teenager – one of the five cases that have been transferred by the Supreme Court to a competent court in Delhi – on August 7.

Sengar and Singh were produced in the court after an order by District Judge Dinesh Sharma.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed the injured Unnao rape complainant to be airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi for treatment. The complainant’s lawyer told the court that her mother wanted her to be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for better care as she was still in critical condition. The woman’s uncle, who was in prison in Uttar Pradesh, had also been transferred to Tihar Jail in Delhi, as ordered by the court last week.

After much criticism, the Central Bureau of Investigation last week took over the cases connected to the rape. The Supreme Court last week ordered Central Reserve Police Force security for the complainant’s family, and Rs 25-lakh compensation to be given to them from the Uttar Pradesh government. The woman’s security personnel who had been assigned to be with her had not travelled with her on the day of the car crash. Three of them were suspended later.

Sengar has been in jail since April 2018 in connection with the rape case. He was expelled from the BJP only on August 1. The CBI had booked Sengar, nine others and some unidentified persons for murder.