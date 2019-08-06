The big news: J&K special status, bifurcation to come up in Lok Sabha today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court will begin hearings on Ayodhya land dispute today, and the Unnao rape complainant was airlifted to Delhi for treatment.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lok Sabha to discuss Centre’s resolution to revoke Article 370 today: The House will also discuss a bill proposing to split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. Former J&K CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were arrested on Monday night, after the Rajya Sabha adopted the resolution. Amnesty International India said the decision could stoke ongoing tension in the state, and Pakistan summoned Indian envoy and called the Centre’s action “illegal”.
- Supreme Court to begin daily hearings on Ayodhya land dispute today: A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will conduct the hearings. The court said on Monday that it will consider live streaming the hearing on administrative side.
- Supreme Court allows injured Unnao rape complainant to be airlifted to Delhi for treatment: A court in Delhi ordered expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and his aide Shashi Singh to be shifted to Tihar jail.
- Lok Sabha passes transgender persons protection of rights bill: It has been criticised by many as it does not provide reservation for employment and education, which is important to ensure social justice to the community.
- SC postpones Sajjan Kumar’s plea on suspension of life sentence in 1984 anti-Sikh violence to May: The court said this was not an ‘ordinary case’ and that it would require further hearing before an order was passed.
- Over 70% voting recorded in Vellore parliamentary election in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK leader AC Shanmugam, DMK’s Kathir Anand and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Deepa Lakshmi are the prominent candidates in the fray.
- Arrested IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman suspended for killing journalist in Kerala car accident: Meanwhile, a lab report stated that there was no alcoholic content in Venkitaraman’s blood and the report has been given to the police.
- Flights cancelled, key roads blocked as police fire tear gas, rubber bullets in Hong Kong protests: Authorities said 420 people have been arrested since June 9.
- AIIMS and Safdarjung resident doctors in Delhi call off their protest against NMC Bill, resume duties: The protests were called off after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured them that their concerns about the law would be addressed.
- At least seven killed in Maharashtra rains, schools and colleges closed in Mumbai, 3 other districts: A flood-like situation also developed in Nashik district because of the water released from Gangapur dam into the Godavari river.