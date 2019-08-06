The Unnao rape complainant who was airlifted to Delhi from Lucknow on Monday night following a Supreme Court directive remains in critical condition and was put on life support systems on Tuesday. According to a press release from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, “the patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under multi-disciplinary team of doctors.”

The Delhi Traffic Police had cleared a corridor from the from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for her on Monday night.

The woman’s lawyer, who also critically injured in the car crash, was airlifted to Delhi on Tuesday, PTI reported.

“He has left the Lucknow hospital, where he was undergoing treatment to airport from where he will be taken to New Delhi for better treatment,” Lucknow’s district magistrate was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The Lucknow hospital administration said that the lawyer was not on ventilator but was still in a serious condition and is in a coma.

Meanwhile, a court in Delhi on Tuesday sought a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation on the steps they have taken to ensure the safety of the injured Unnao rape complainant, her family and witnesses in the case, PTI reported. The CBI had last week taken over the cases connected with the Unnao rape after much criticism. The Supreme Court had also transferred five cases related to the complainant to a court in Delhi.

District Judge Dinesh Sharma sought a report on the boarding and lodging arrangements made for the family members who have accompanied the woman to Delhi for treatment.

The trial court will hear cases on a daily basis and complete proceedings within 45 days.

On Monday, the court had ordered expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh to be shifted to Tihar jail from the Sitapur district prison in Uttar Pradesh. Sengar is accused of raping the woman in Unnao, and suspected of having orchestrated the car crash on July 28 in which two of her aunts died. Singh had allegedly lured the victim to go to Sengar’s residence.

Sengar has been in jail since April 2018 in connection with the rape case. He was expelled from the BJP only on August 1. The CBI had booked Sengar, nine others and other unidentified persons for murder.