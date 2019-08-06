The big news: Modi says passing of J&K bill a tribute to Sarder Patel, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Nirmohi Akhara sought control of the disputed land in Ayodhya, and Imran Khan said India’s decisions would lead to incidents like Pulwama.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi congratulates J&K, Ladakh after bill to scrap special status is passed: He added that vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment for years.
- Nirmohi Akhara seeks control of entire disputed land in Ayodhya during hearing in SC: The day-to-day hearing in the case commenced on Tuesday after court-mandated mediation efforts to resolve the dispute had failed.
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan says India may start ‘ethnic cleansing’: China, on the other hand, called India’s move to bifurcate Ladakh as UT ‘unacceptable’.
- Toni Morrison, author and Nobel laureate, dies at 88: Morrison won the Pulitzer Prize in 1988 and was awarded the US’ Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014.
- Jyotiraditya Scindia supports move on J&K, says constitutional process should have been followed: He is the eighth Congress leader to go against the party’s stand.
- Delhi court dismisses Ratul Puri’s anticipatory bail plea: Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is accused of receiving money transacted during the scam.
- SC asks nine states to file responses about procedure of evicting Adivasis from forest land: The bench said the eviction of around 11.8 lakh allegedly illegal forest dwellers was an important matter.
- SC asks rape accused Tarun Tejpal why he apologised to complainant if he was not guilty: The former ‘Tehelka’ magazine editor had moved the top court after a trial court framed charges against him.
- Artists, historians, writers support 49 personalities in their appeal to PM Modi to stop lynchings: Last month, 49 personalities had said that the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ had become a ‘provocative war cry’ and the reason for a number of lynchings in the country.
- Unnao rape complainant on life support after being shifted to Delhi, still in critical condition: Meanwhile, a court in Delhi sought a status report from CBI on steps taken to ensure security of the woman, her family and witnesses in the case.