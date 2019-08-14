A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Curbs imposed in Kashmir Valley will be lifted in phases, says state government: Amnesty International India said the Supreme Court’s refusal to pass any orders was a blow to the people of the state, and the Indian Women’s Press Corps criticised the communications blackout.    
  2. ‘Why does CBI do a good job in cases without political overtones?’ asks CJI Ranjan Gogoi: He said crucial aspects of the investigating agency should be removed from government control, and its legal mandate should be strengthened.   
  3. Court frames charges against Kuldeep Singh Sengar for murder of Unnao rape complainant’s father: The judge also charged Sengar, his brother, three policemen and five others for allegedly setting him up in a fake Arms Act case.   
  4. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor gets arrest warrant for his ‘Hindu Pakistan’ comment: The Congress MP’s comments had triggered protests by Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha workers last year.   
  5. Delhi SC/ST students to continue paying Rs 50, government to pay rest as CBSE exam fee: The board said a deficit of Rs 200 crore in conducting Class 10 and Class 12 exams had forced it to revise the fee.   
  6. 24 people injured in communal clash in Jaipur, mobile internet suspended in some areas: Police have identified three suspects who spread rumours on social media that people were being forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.   
  7. Mamata Banerjee says tax department is misleading people on notices to Durga Puja committees: Earlier in the day, the TMC staged a dharna in Kolkata accusing the Centre of sending income tax notices to the committees to intimidate them.   
  8. Army chief says Pakistan’s military deployment along LoC is normal, no need to worry: Indian troops are ‘always prepared should anything go wrong’, General Bipin Rawat said.   
  9. Hundreds of flights cancelled, suspended for second day as protestors ‘take over’ Hong Kong airport: The pro-democracy protestors barred passengers from going through the security gates.   
  10. Retail inflation shows first decline in six months, was 3.15% in July, says government data: The inflation figure was 3.18% in June, an eight-month high.   