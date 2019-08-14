The big news: J&K government says curbs in Valley will be lifted soon, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: CJI Ranjan Gogoi asked why the CBI does a good job in non-political cases, and charges were framed against UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
- Curbs imposed in Kashmir Valley will be lifted in phases, says state government: Amnesty International India said the Supreme Court’s refusal to pass any orders was a blow to the people of the state, and the Indian Women’s Press Corps criticised the communications blackout.
- ‘Why does CBI do a good job in cases without political overtones?’ asks CJI Ranjan Gogoi: He said crucial aspects of the investigating agency should be removed from government control, and its legal mandate should be strengthened.
- Court frames charges against Kuldeep Singh Sengar for murder of Unnao rape complainant’s father: The judge also charged Sengar, his brother, three policemen and five others for allegedly setting him up in a fake Arms Act case.
- Congress MP Shashi Tharoor gets arrest warrant for his ‘Hindu Pakistan’ comment: The Congress MP’s comments had triggered protests by Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha workers last year.
- Delhi SC/ST students to continue paying Rs 50, government to pay rest as CBSE exam fee: The board said a deficit of Rs 200 crore in conducting Class 10 and Class 12 exams had forced it to revise the fee.
- 24 people injured in communal clash in Jaipur, mobile internet suspended in some areas: Police have identified three suspects who spread rumours on social media that people were being forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
- Mamata Banerjee says tax department is misleading people on notices to Durga Puja committees: Earlier in the day, the TMC staged a dharna in Kolkata accusing the Centre of sending income tax notices to the committees to intimidate them.
- Army chief says Pakistan’s military deployment along LoC is normal, no need to worry: Indian troops are ‘always prepared should anything go wrong’, General Bipin Rawat said.
- Hundreds of flights cancelled, suspended for second day as protestors ‘take over’ Hong Kong airport: The pro-democracy protestors barred passengers from going through the security gates.
- Retail inflation shows first decline in six months, was 3.15% in July, says government data: The inflation figure was 3.18% in June, an eight-month high.