Pakistan has asked for an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss India’s actions in Kashmir. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday called his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz to discuss the request to convene the session.
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday asked why the Central Bureau of Investigation always does a good job in cases that are not politically sensitive. He said crucial aspects of the investigating agency should be removed from government control.
Pakistan seeks emergency UNSC session on Kashmir, claims India’s actions have threatened world peace
‘Why does CBI do a good job in cases without political overtones?’ asks CJI Ranjan Gogoi
“True, in a number of high-profile and politically sensitive cases, the agency has not been able to meet the standards of judicial scrutiny,” Gogoi said while delivering the 18th DP Kohli memorial lecture at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. “Equally true it is that such lapses may not have happened infrequently.”
Curbs imposed in Kashmir Valley will be lifted in phases, says state government
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said restrictions imposed in the Valley since August 4 would be lifted in a phased manner. The restrictions were imposed a day before the Centre revoked the state’s special status by hollowing out Article 370 of Constitution, and split the state into two Union Territories.
J&K lockdown: Amnesty International says SC’s refusal to pass orders a blow to residents
Amnesty International India on Tuesday said the Supreme Court’s refusal to pass any orders on lifting the restrictions placed in Jammu and Kashmir was a blow to the people of the state. The human rights organisation urged the government to ease restrictions on communication channels and the media in the state and to release political leaders.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor gets arrest warrant for his ‘Hindu Pakistan’ comment
A court in Kolkata on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for a controversial remark last year. Speaking at an event in Thiruvananthapuram in July 2018, Tharoor had claimed that India would transform into a “Hindu Pakistan” if the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.