The big news: Trump tells Modi, Imran Khan to reduce tensions over Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri arrested for alleged bank fraud, and the SC granted CBI two weeks to probe Unnao rape complainant’s car crash.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Trump dials Imran Khan after talking to Modi, urges them to reduce tensions over Kashmir dispute: Modi told Donald Trump that “extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace”. Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed Amit Shah about the Jammu and Kashmir situation.
- Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri arrested by Enforcement Directorate in bank fraud case, say reports: The businessman and four executives of the now-defunct electronics firm Moser Baer are accused of defrauding Central Bank of India of Rs 354 crore.
- Supreme Court grants CBI two more weeks to investigate Unnao rape complainant’s car crash: The investigating agency moved an application and sought four more weeks as the statements of the complainant and her lawyer have not been recorded so far.
- At least 28 people killed after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab: More than 500 people were stranded in several parts of Himachal Pradesh cut off by landslides, said a report.
- Shah Faesal moves Delhi HC against his detention, says he was going to Harvard: Faesal also claimed that officials did not get a transit remand before illegally taking him back to Srinagar. Meanwhile, Opposition parties are expected to protest in Delhi on Thursday against the detention of political leaders.
- Anyone dividing country is a criminal, says BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Jawaharlal Nehru: She said those opposing the Centre’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir were not patriotic.
- Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to plea for same legal marriage age for men, women: Petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said the difference in minimum age of marriage was based on patriarchal stereotypes and had no scientific basis.
- Indian Medical Association condemns The Lancet for editorial on J&K, calls it ‘breach of propriety’: The association claimed that the journal had reacted to an internal administrative decision of India under the ‘garb of concern’ for the health of Kashmiris.
- Music composer Khayyam dies at 92: The composer had been receiving treatment for a lung infection at a Mumbai hospital since July 28.
- RSS clarifies Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on reservation, calls controversy around it needless: The group said that its chief had only stressed on mutual discussions in harmony within the society to address a problem.