United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that countries such as India, Iran and Russia will eventually have to step up their fight against terrorists in Afghanistan. He made the statement while lamenting that the US was left to deal with terrorists from nearly 7,000 miles away, and other countries were not doing enough.
Teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate reached the Delhi residence of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and arrested him on Wednesday night in connection with the INX Media case. This came immediately after the Congress leader addressed a press conference from the party’s headquarters in New Delhi. He is expected to be produced in court today.
Kerala: Expelled nun Lucy Kalappura files case against priest, five nuns for trying to defame her
Kerala nun Lucy Kalappura, who was expelled from her congregation earlier this month for having a “lifestyle in violation of the proper law”, filed a police complaint against a priest and five nuns for attempting to defame her. The police registered a case against the priest from the Mananthawady diocese in Wayanad, Kerala, and the nuns of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation for allegedly sharing a video that portrayed Kalappura in a poor light.
P Chidambaram’s arrest: ‘CBI and ED are now Centre’s revenge-seeking departments,’ alleges Congress
The Congress claimed former Union minister P Chidambaram’s arrest is nothing short of personal and political vendetta of the Narendra Modi government. “Their facts don’t support claims,” said party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. “Over the last two days India witnessed the broad daylight murder of democracy as also the rule of law....The Narendra Modi government is using CBI and ED as revenge-seeking departments. They are using this case to divert attention from other issues.”
Corporate investments fell 60% in demonetisation year to lowest in this decade: Report
A report submitted last year by a panel set up to propose new direct tax laws found that investments disclosed by companies declined nearly 60% in the year of demonetisation, an article in The Hindu on Thursday said. As a percentage of the country’s Gross Domestic Product, corporate investments were merely 2.7% in 2016-’17, as compared to 7.5% in the preceding year.
IL&FS case: Raj Thackeray appears before ED at Mumbai office, prohibitory orders imposed in area
Police on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders outside the Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate where Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray arrived for questioning around 11 am, ANI reported. The investigating agency issued the summons as part of its investigation into alleged money laundering in the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services group.
Pakistan says consultations are on to take Kashmir matter to UN Human Rights Council
Pakistan on Wednesday said it planned to raise the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Human Rights Council. The statement came a day after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said his government would take the dispute with India to the International Court of Justice. The remarks came in response to India’s decision earlier this month to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
Ravidas temple demolition: Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad detained after protests turn violent
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained along with 50 others in Delhi on Wednesday after protests against the demolition of a Ravidas temple in the Tughlakabad locality turned violent. The Delhi Development Authority had demolished the temple on August 10 based on the orders of the Supreme Court.
P Chidambaram arrested amid high drama shortly after he shows up in public to deny he is in hiding
Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested late on Wednesday amid high drama at his Delhi home. Just about an hour before, the former Union minister had held a press conference at his party’s headquarters to dismiss speculations that he was in hiding to avoid arrest. He is expected to be produced in court today, according to some reports.
Unnao rape case: Policeman challenges framing of murder, conspiracy charges against him in Delhi HC
A police constable from Uttar Pradesh moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging the framing of charges against him for his alleged involvement in the murder of the Unnao rape complainant’s father. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva listed Amir Khan’s plea for hearing on Thursday.
Centre appoints Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to Cabinet secretary’s post
The Centre on Wednesday appointed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba as the Cabinet secretary for a period of two years. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said in a press release that Gauba’s term will begin on August 30.
Medical college students in Etawah forced to walk around campus with heads tonsured
Students at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Etawah were allegedly made to walk around the campus with their heads tonsured, shows a viral video on social media. The video showed students walking from the hostel to the hospital and then to their classes. The students are in the first year and the incident is suspected to be of ragging. In the video, the students can be seen walking in a single file with their heads bowed and their arms behind their backs.
