A look at the headlines right now:

  1. P Chidambaram remanded in CBI custody till August 26 in INX Media case: Meanwhile, reports emerged that socialite Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea had told the CBI and ED in 2018 that Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram asked them for a bribe of $1 million.
  2. Demonising Narendra Modi all the time will not help, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh: He added that Modi’s governance model was ‘not a complete negative story’.   
  3. Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad, 95 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Ravidas temple protest: Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly adopted a resolution to build the shrine at the site where it was razed. 
  4. UN Human Rights Council urges India to end communications blackout in Jammu and Kashmir: Meanwhile, another group of doctors urged Centre to end the blockade:
  5. Ten convicted for Dalit Christian man’s murder in Kerala, including his brother-in-law: Kevin Joseph’s father-in-law Chacko John and three relatives were acquitted because of lack of evidence.   
  6. India opts out of agreement to share hydrological data with Pakistan during flood season, says report: Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters PK Saxena said it would not violate the Indus Waters Treaty.
  7. All 21 guns fail to fire during former CM Jagannath Mishra’s funeral ceremony in Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA from Pipra, Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav, demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.   
  8. ‘There is no point talking to India,’ Imran Khan tells NYT; says he’s worried situation may escalate: The Pakistan prime minister claimed New Delhi viewed all his overtures for peace as attempts at appeasement.   
  9. Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan’s parole extended by three weeks: The Madras High Court granted her a 30-day parole on July 25.   
  10. ‘Undeclared state of emergency’ in Kashmir, say Opposition leaders at protest in Delhi: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, whose father P Chidambaram was arrested in the INX Media case on Wednesday, also joined the protest.   