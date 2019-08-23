Top news: P Chidambaram’s plea for protection from arrest to be heard in SC today
The Supreme Court will on Friday hear former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s bail plea in the INX Media case. He was arrested on Wednesday and sent to four days’ CBI custody on Thursday.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said India and Pakistan must resolve the Kashmir dispute bilaterally, without any interferences from third parties. Macron said he had told this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting near Paris earlier in the day, and would tell the same to Imran Khan of Pakistan.
Ghaziabad: Five workers die of suffocation inside manhole at drainage project site
Five workers died of suffocation while working on a drainage project in Ghaziabad’s Nandgram area on Thursday afternoon. The men were working on a project to connect domestic sewer lines with the city’s main drainage system. Four officials of the water supply department were suspended. The police also filed an FIR against the private contractor.
SC lawyers protest against denial of urgent hearing of P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea
Nearly 140 Supreme Court lawyers on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court Bar Association to pass a resolution against the top court’s refusal to urgently hear former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s petition in the INX Media case the previous day. The plea will be heard on Friday.
India’s dope testing lab suspended by WADA for six months
The World Anti-Doping Agency has suspended the accreditation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi, barring the facility from conducting any anti-doping tests for up to six months.
India, Pakistan must resolve dispute bilaterally, says French President Macron after meeting Modi
Kerala to have women drivers in government, public sector offices
The Kerala government on Wednesday cleared the appointment of women drivers in government and other public sector offices. A state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, said that the decision had been taken to “ensure gender equality in all walks of society.”
PNB scam: Nirav Modi’s judicial custody extended till September 19
The Westminster Magistrates’ Court in United Kingdom on Thursday extended the judicial custody of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi till September 19. Modi has been in jail since March 19, when he was arrested in London for allegedly duping India’s Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore.
NITI Aayog vice chairperson says ‘extraordinary steps’ needed to deal with financial sector crisis
NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said extraordinary steps were needed to deal with the unprecedented crisis in the financial sector. He said the government needed to encourage the private sector to invest, and eliminate apprehensions about policies in the minds of private players.
ISRO releases first image of moon captured by Chandrayaan-2
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday released the first image of the moon captured by Chandrayaan-2. The space agency said the image was taken at a height of about 2,650 km from the lunar surface. The agency identified two significant moon landmarks on the image – Apollo crater and Mare Orientale basin.
INX Media case: P Chidambaram remanded in CBI custody till August 26, plea to come up in SC today
A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Thursday remanded former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram to the agency’s custody till August 26. The Congress leader was arrested late Wednesday night in New Delhi for his suspected role in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering in the INX Media case.
