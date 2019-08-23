The big news: Finance minister announces slew of measures to revive economy, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: On Article 370, PM Modi said there was no provision for ‘something temporary’, and P Chidambaram was granted anticipatory bail in the ED case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nirmala Sitharaman announces major Budget rollbacks, withdraws enhanced surcharge on capital gains: The finance minister said CSR violations will not be treated as criminal offences, and announced measures to boost the automobile sector.
- No provision for something temporary, says PM Modi in France in reference to Kashmir’s Article 370: Modi listed out work done by his government such as the triple talaq bill and said India would achieve its climate change goals in the next 18 months.
- P Chidambaram granted anticipatory bail in ED case, SC defers CBI case to Monday: The Congress leader was arrested late on Wednesday, a day after the Delhi High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application.
- Tamil Nadu, Kerala on high alert after intelligence input about terrorist intrusion: One of the six infiltrators is allegedly from Pakistan and the others are Tamil Muslims from Sri Lanka.
- Pakistan rejects reports of being placed in ‘enhanced blacklist’ by FATF’s Asia-Pacific Group: Reports said Islamabad was put on the blacklist for non-compliance, non-enforcement of safeguards against terror financing and money laundering.
- Bihar MLA, absconding after ammunition found at his ancestral home, surrenders in Delhi court: The police had booked Anant Singh under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act.
- China announces tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods, reinstates auto levies: The retaliatory tariffs came after US President Donald Trump pledged to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports from September.
- Moody’s downgrades India’s projected growth rate for 2019-’20 from 6.8% to 6.2%: The financial services firm also said that the country will grow at 6.7% in the 2020-’21 financial year, 0.6% lower than the earlier projection.
- Sri Lanka lifts emergency four months after Easter suicide bombings: The emergency gave sweeping powers to the police and security forces to arrest and detain suspects for long periods.
- Siddaramaiah blames Deve Gowda, Revanna, Kumaraswamy for fall of coalition government in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah’s outburst came days after the former [rime minister blamed him for the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government.