A look at the headlines right now:

Nirmala Sitharaman announces major Budget rollbacks, withdraws enhanced surcharge on capital gains: The finance minister said CSR violations will not be treated as criminal offences, and announced measures to boost the automobile sector. No provision for something temporary, says PM Modi in France in reference to Kashmir’s Article 370: Modi listed out work done by his government such as the triple talaq bill and said India would achieve its climate change goals in the next 18 months. P Chidambaram granted anticipatory bail in ED case, SC defers CBI case to Monday: The Congress leader was arrested late on Wednesday, a day after the Delhi High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application. Tamil Nadu, Kerala on high alert after intelligence input about terrorist intrusion: One of the six infiltrators is allegedly from Pakistan and the others are Tamil Muslims from Sri Lanka. Pakistan rejects reports of being placed in ‘enhanced blacklist’ by FATF’s Asia-Pacific Group: Reports said Islamabad was put on the blacklist for non-compliance, non-enforcement of safeguards against terror financing and money laundering. Bihar MLA, absconding after ammunition found at his ancestral home, surrenders in Delhi court: The police had booked Anant Singh under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act. China announces tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods, reinstates auto levies: The retaliatory tariffs came after US President Donald Trump pledged to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports from September. Moody’s downgrades India’s projected growth rate for 2019-’20 from 6.8% to 6.2%: The financial services firm also said that the country will grow at 6.7% in the 2020-’21 financial year, 0.6% lower than the earlier projection. Sri Lanka lifts emergency four months after Easter suicide bombings: The emergency gave sweeping powers to the police and security forces to arrest and detain suspects for long periods. Siddaramaiah blames Deve Gowda, Revanna, Kumaraswamy for fall of coalition government in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah’s outburst came days after the former [rime minister blamed him for the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government.