McDonald’s faces outrage on Twitter after it assures customer of halal meat
‘Hindu must boycott McDonald’s for this act,’ a user said.
Fast food chain McDonald’s faced outrage on Twitter on Friday after it assured a customer that it uses only halal meat in its products in India.
“Thank you for taking the time to contact McDonald’s India,” the company said in a tweet. “We truly appreciate this opportunity to respond to your comments. The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP certified.”
“All our restaurants have HALAL certificates,” it added in another tweet. “You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation.”
Halal food adheres to Islamic law, and halal meat is prepared by slaughtering the animal quickly with a sharp knife, as mentioned in the Hadith. The Hadith is the record of words and actions ascribed to Mohammad.
However, this clarification led to an outrage on the social media network, with users criticisng the restaurant chain and trending the hashtag #boycottmcdonalds.
Earlier this month, food delivery company Zomato had faced a similar backlash for making an extra effort to assist customers wrongly delivered non-Halal dishes. However, the company defended its policy. “The halal tag on Zomato is a result of restaurants seeking that distinction – not us as an aggregator,” it had said.
