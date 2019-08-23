Fast food chain McDonald’s faced outrage on Twitter on Friday after it assured a customer that it uses only halal meat in its products in India.

“Thank you for taking the time to contact McDonald’s India,” the company said in a tweet. “We truly appreciate this opportunity to respond to your comments. The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP certified.”

“All our restaurants have HALAL certificates,” it added in another tweet. “You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation.”

Halal food adheres to Islamic law, and halal meat is prepared by slaughtering the animal quickly with a sharp knife, as mentioned in the Hadith. The Hadith is the record of words and actions ascribed to Mohammad.

However, this clarification led to an outrage on the social media network, with users criticisng the restaurant chain and trending the hashtag #boycottmcdonalds.

Thanks for telling this. Now onwards no meat eating at mcd till you start offering Jhatka meat. — Suraj Choudhary (@surajkc06) August 23, 2019

Hindu must boycott McDonald’s for this act — Ancient Warrior (@Iameverywhere0) August 23, 2019

'Foods have no religion' is it true... Boycott @McDonalds — ranjit kr (@ranjit_rit) August 23, 2019

That's it you just lost a customer for the life ... — Raaghu (@raaghumysore) August 23, 2019

And incidently, you must be knowing that your insistence on halaal deprives people of all faiths but one, job opportunities in the slaughter houses. So willfull discremination by an american company. I am appalled. — Anurenuyatokada (@Shrishriek) August 23, 2019

Earlier this month, food delivery company Zomato had faced a similar backlash for making an extra effort to assist customers wrongly delivered non-Halal dishes. However, the company defended its policy. “The halal tag on Zomato is a result of restaurants seeking that distinction – not us as an aggregator,” it had said.

