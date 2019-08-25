The big news: Rahul Gandhi criticises prevailing situation in J&K, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win gold at Badminton World Championships, and Arun Jaitley was cremated with full state honours.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition delegation ‘got a taste of the brute force people of J&K are facing,’ says Rahul Gandhi: Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that there was no shortage of essential commodities in the state.
- PV Sindhu becomes first Indian Badminton World C’ships gold medallist with emphatic win over Okuhara: The 24-year-old defeated Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes to clinch the title.
- Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi: The former finance minister died on Saturday at AIIMS, Delhi.
- ‘India is playing with fire in J&K, going down a dangerous road,’ says Pakistan President Arif Alvi: However, an official in the Imran Khan government said the Kartarpur corridor project would be completed by November despite tensions with India.
- At G-7 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron floats plan to partially lift US oil embargo on Iran: However, US President Donald Trump remained non-committal about the proposal.
- Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani asks Kashmiris to resist, issues ‘programme of action’: In remarks made on Friday, the separatist leader accused the Centre of forcing ‘demographic change’ and ‘settler colonies’ in the region.
- Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath says no one will be spared after four are arrested in terror-funding case: Former Bajrang Dal leader Balram Singh was among those held by the police in Satna district on August 21. He was arrested in a similar case in 2017.
- In Hong Kong, 29 protestors were arrested as anti-government demonstrations turn violent: The protestors were detained for allegedly possessing ‘offensive weapons’, assaulting police officers, and unlawful assembly.
- Bihar MLA Anant Singh sent to judicial custody for two weeks: The police said it would file an application in court on Monday for the legislator’s custodial interrogation.
- NASA astronaut who was to go on first all-women spacewalk faces probe: Alvi said Pakistan would continue to internationalise the dispute, and urged the international community to intervene.