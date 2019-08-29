Pakistan’s Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday predicted that a full-fledged war would be fought between India and Pakistan in October or November, IANS reported. Ahmed claimed that it was time for the “last battle for the liberation of Kashmir” and the war with India would be “full and final”.

The Pakistani minister made the remarks at an event in Rawalpindi to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Ahmed also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for causing trouble in Kashmir and said that it was because of “Hitler Modi that we smell war over Kashmir”.

“The United Nations Security Council would have held a plebiscite in Kashmir [by] now if it really wanted to solve the issue,” Pakistan Today quoted Ahmed as saying. “We must stand with the people of the occupied valley and I will visit Kashmir once again after Muharram 10 [Day of Ashurah].”

Ahmed also questioned the silence of Muslim countries in the matter. “Jinnah had assessed the anti-Muslim mindset in India long ago,” the Pakistani minister said. “Those who still think about the possibility of dialogue with India are fools.”

The minister also praised China for supporting Islamabad on its efforts with Jammu and Kashmir and said that the country was lucky to have it as “an ally”. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations on September 27 was going to be significant, Ahmed added.

Three days ago, the Pakistani minister had claimed that the war would not just be between the two countries but will include the entire subcontinent, according to IANS. The Pakistani minister’s comments were a departure from his prime minister’s opinion about a war between New Delhi and Islamabad. Khan has stated on two separate occasions that a war between the two nuclear-armed countries would not end well.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since India’s August 5 announcement that revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Islamabad, which has fought three wars with India for Kashmir since Independence, has not taken the decision well.

Soon after the announcement, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade with India. Since then, the country has raised the Kashmir dispute at the United Nations Security Council and has said that it would take it up at the UN Human Rights Council and the International Court of Justice as well.

Meanwhile, in his first detailed press conference since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Governor Satya Pal Malik announced 50,000 jobs in the state within three months. He also criticised the Congress for not presenting a clear stand and said that they will be called “supporters of Article 370 and then people will beat them with shoes”.

