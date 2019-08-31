A look at the headlines right now:

Assam’s final National Register of Citizens published today: Two drafts had been published, in December 2017 and July 2018. India’s economic growth slipped to 5% in April-June – slowest in over six years: This is the fourth straight quarter of slower growth. Ten public lenders to be merged into four entities, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The Union finance minister said the banks would be provided adequate capital in order to give ‘a boost to the economy’. P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody in INX Media case till Monday: The former finance minister was arrested by the agency late on August 21. Rahul Gandhi summoned by Mumbai court for calling Narendra Modi ‘commander-in-thief’: Girgaum’s metropolitan magistrate issued the summons on August 28, asking the Congress MP to appear before it on October 3. PM Modi’s principal secretary Nripendra Misra steps down: The Centre appointed former Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha the officer on special duty in the PMO. World risks India-Pakistan war if it fails to intervene in Kashmir, says Imran Khan in NYT op-ed: The Pakistan prime minister said the two nuclear-armed states were inching towards a direct military confrontation. NIA may have mistaken medical term for Indian rupee, questions Kashmir doctor in terror funding case: Dr Upendra Kaul said that one of his patients, separatist leader Yasin Malik, had referred in a text message to the blood clot ratio or INR. Hong Kong: Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Andy Chan arrested: Wong and Chow were charged with ‘organising unauthorised assembly’, and face a maximum of five years in prison. They were produced in court on Friday afternoon. West Bengal Assembly passes bill against mob lynching, Congress and CPI(M) back legislation: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the government introduced the bill as the Centre had failed to enact any anti-lynching law.