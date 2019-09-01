The big news: Manmohan Singh says economic slowdown is a ‘man-made crisis’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed Telangana governor, and Pakistan set conditions for dialogue with India on Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Manmohan Singh blames ‘all-round mismanagement’ by Modi government for economic slowdown: The former prime minister said the economy had not yet recovered from ‘man-made blunders’ such as demonetisation.
- Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, ex-Union minister Arif Mohammad Khan named governors: Arif Mohammad Khan famously quit from the Congress in 1986 when the Rajiv Gandhi government set aside the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Shah Bano case.
- Pakistani foreign minister sets conditions for dialogue with India, wants Kashmiri leaders released: In an interview with BBC Urdu, Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked India to allow him to meet Kashmiri leaders to understand their emotions.
- Kashmiri journalist claims he was stopped from travelling abroad from Delhi airport, reports Indian Express: Unidentified airport officials told the newspaper that Gowhar Geelani was detained based on a request from the Intelligence Bureau.
- More than 19 lakh people excluded from Assam’s final NRC; BJP, Congress disappointed: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the SC should allow re-verification of names for a ‘correct and fair NRC’; former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi blamed the BJP while the Trinamool Congress claimed Centre was trying to drive Bengalis out of Assam.
- Bernie Sanders expresses concern about Kashmir, says India’s actions ‘unacceptable’: The presidential contender said the United States must speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian law.
- JNU asks historian Romila Thapar for her CV to evaluate if she can continue as professor emerita: The university’s website already has Thapar’s CV, though seemingly an earlier version.
- Hong Kong witnesses worst clashes in months as protestors, police use petrol bombs, tear gas: The demonstrators have planned to block travel routes to Hong Kong’s international airport on Sunday.
- Former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee wants to quit BJP after being ‘humiliated’, claims his associate: Sovan Chatterjee and his associate Baishakhi Banerjee were reported to be unhappy about the induction of Trinamool Congress MLA Debashree Roy into BJP.
- Shiv Sena leader Suresh Jain, NCP’s Gulabrao Deokar get jail terms in Gharkul housing scam: Special Judge Srushti Neelkanth sentenced Jain to seven years in prison and fined him Rs 100 crore, while Deokar got five years.