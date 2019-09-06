Top news: India won’t hesitate to defend itself using military strength, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that India was not a country that starts fights but it will never hesitate to defend itself using its military strength. He was speaking at an event in Seoul, South Korea.
Meanwhile, reports said commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has announced that there will be no production at its Ennore plant in Tamil Nadu fro five days. The move came amid a slowdown in the automobiles sector.
Chhattisgarh: FIR filed against former CM Ajit Jogi for allegedly obtaining fake caste certificate
The Bilaspur Police filed a first information report against former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi on Thursday night for allegedly obtaining a fake caste certificate by claiming to be an Adivasi, PTI reported. The FIR was filed following a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Marwahi seat in the 2013 Assembly polls, Sameera Paikra.
Auto sector crisis: Ashok Leyland to shut down production for 5 days at Ennore plant, say reports
Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Thursday declared that there will be no production in its five-day holiday at its plant in Ennore near Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai starting September 6, excluding Sunday, reports said. The plant, which saw almost 10 days of no production last month, has been affected by a 70% fall in sales of medium and heavy commercial trucks in August.
India will never balk at using its strength to defend itself, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that India was not an aggressor country but will never hesitate to defend itself using its military strength. He made the remarks at a defence dialogue in Seoul, South Korea. “India has never been an aggressor in its history nor will it ever be,” Singh said at the event. “But that does not mean that India would balk at using its strength to defend itself.”
Pehlu Khan lynching: SIT finds multiple lapses in investigation, submits report
A special investigation team set up by the Rajasthan government to look into the lynching of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in 2017 submitted its status report in the case on Wednesday. The team found multiple lapses in the police investigation. The report was submitted to Rajasthan Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh.
Calcutta High Court asks Shah Rukh Khan to file affidavit explaining his relation with IIPM
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed actor Shah Rukh Khan to file an affidavit to explain his relation with the Indian Institute of Planning and Management. A Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry has been sought against the institute for allegedly misleading and duping students. Currently, the West Bengal Police are investigating the matter.
AgustaWestland chopper scam: Delhi court sends businessman Ratul Puri to ED custody for six days
A court in Delhi on Thursday sent businessman Ratul Puri to six-day Enforcement Directorate’s custody in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, will be in ED’s custody till September 11. The court said the agency sought Puri’s custodial interrogation to “unearth the source and end use of tainted money”.
Delhi zoo’s last Cape buffalo dies allegedly after consuming plastic, inquiry ordered
The National Zoological Park in Delhi on Thursday ordered an inquiry after its last Cape buffalo died allegedly due to the consumption of a plastic bag. The male Cape buffalo, a species found only in Africa, died on August 27. The zoo’s veterinary officer Abhijit Bhawal found a plastic-like material in the stomach of the animal during the autopsy.
Father of deceased Kashmiri youth contradicts police claim, says his son died of pellet injuries
The family of the Kashmiri youth who was injured during protests last month and died on Wednesday has contested the Army statement that he died because he was hit by a stone. The family claimed Asrar Ahmad Khan died after he had suffered wounds from a pump action gun.