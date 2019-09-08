A look at the headines right now:

  1. Chandrayaan-2 lander located on moon, trying to establish contact, says ISRO chief: K Sivan told reporters that PM’s speech and the nation’s support had boosted the space agency’s morale. Meanwhile, in a message of support, NASA said it was looking forward to exploring solar system together.
  2. PM Modi says 130 crore people inspired him to take big decisions in his government’s first 100 days: The prime minister claimed India was now capable of facing any challenge, and talked of a roadmap to boost the economy. The Congress, meanwhile, alleged ‘tyranny, chaos and anarchy’ marked this period.
  3. Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani dies at 95, tributes pour in: The sitting Rajya Sabha MP was in the legal profession for over seven decades.
  4. Pakistan and China call for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute: Beijing said it was opposed to unilateral actions that would complicate the situation in the region.  
  5. ‘Centre will not touch Article 371,’ Amit Shah assures northeastern states: The Union home minister is on a two-day visit to Assam. He is likely to review the situation prevailing in the state since the publication of NRC on August 31.
  6. Muharram processions banned in Kashmir, restrictions reimposed in several parts of Valley: Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area, which is the city’s commercial hub, was blockaded using concertina wires at every entry point.
  7. ‘Hindutva Lite’ will not revive Congress in Hindi heartland, says Shashi Tharoor: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the ‘cow is a symbol of faith, not politics’.
  8. Previous BJP government in Madhya Pradesh looted state like Mahmood Ghaznavi, alleges minister: BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said Congress ministers were using such language to divert attention from the government’s failures.
  9. Supreme Court judge says criticism of government, army, judiciary cannot be construed as sedition: ‘If we stifle criticism of these institutions, we shall become a police state instead of a democracy,’ Justice Deepak Gupta said at a workshop.
  10. Violent protests continue in Hong Kong, demonstrators march to US consulate asking for help: The protestors called on American politicians to support their cause, waved US flags and shouted slogans such as ‘Fight for freedom! Stand with Hong Kong!’