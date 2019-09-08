The big news: ISRO trying to contact Chandrayaan-2 lander after tracing it, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi said the first 100 days of his second term was marked by big decisions, and veteran lawyer Ram Jethamalani died at 95.
A look at the headines right now:
- Chandrayaan-2 lander located on moon, trying to establish contact, says ISRO chief: K Sivan told reporters that PM’s speech and the nation’s support had boosted the space agency’s morale. Meanwhile, in a message of support, NASA said it was looking forward to exploring solar system together.
- PM Modi says 130 crore people inspired him to take big decisions in his government’s first 100 days: The prime minister claimed India was now capable of facing any challenge, and talked of a roadmap to boost the economy. The Congress, meanwhile, alleged ‘tyranny, chaos and anarchy’ marked this period.
- Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani dies at 95, tributes pour in: The sitting Rajya Sabha MP was in the legal profession for over seven decades.
- Pakistan and China call for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute: Beijing said it was opposed to unilateral actions that would complicate the situation in the region.
- ‘Centre will not touch Article 371,’ Amit Shah assures northeastern states: The Union home minister is on a two-day visit to Assam. He is likely to review the situation prevailing in the state since the publication of NRC on August 31.
- Muharram processions banned in Kashmir, restrictions reimposed in several parts of Valley: Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area, which is the city’s commercial hub, was blockaded using concertina wires at every entry point.
- ‘Hindutva Lite’ will not revive Congress in Hindi heartland, says Shashi Tharoor: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the ‘cow is a symbol of faith, not politics’.
- Previous BJP government in Madhya Pradesh looted state like Mahmood Ghaznavi, alleges minister: BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said Congress ministers were using such language to divert attention from the government’s failures.
- Supreme Court judge says criticism of government, army, judiciary cannot be construed as sedition: ‘If we stifle criticism of these institutions, we shall become a police state instead of a democracy,’ Justice Deepak Gupta said at a workshop.
- Violent protests continue in Hong Kong, demonstrators march to US consulate asking for help: The protestors called on American politicians to support their cause, waved US flags and shouted slogans such as ‘Fight for freedom! Stand with Hong Kong!’