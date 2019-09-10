A look at the headlines right now:

Jharkhand Police drop murder charges against 11 accused in Tabrez Ansari case: The accused were instead charged under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. UN human rights chief expresses concern about Kashmir situation, asks Centre to ease lockdown: J&K DGP said most who are detained are being released, just a few hundred are with police. Kashmiri singer Aadil Gurezi alleged he was kicked out of his rented apartment in Mumbai. Meanwhile, detained CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami was moved to Delhi for treatment after Supreme Court order. Uttar Pradesh law student alleges that Chinmayanand ‘raped, physically exploited’ her for one year: She also claimed that she had filed her complaint in Delhi because the Uttar Pradesh Police had refused to do so.

Case against Kamal Nath in 1984 anti-Sikh violence likely to be reopened: However, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed an SIT had already started the investigation. Army says intelligence input warns about possible terror attack in South India: Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General SK Saini said abandoned boats have also been recovered at Gujarat’s Sir Creek area. Telangana CM slashes state budget by almost 20%, blames economic slowdown: The chief minister claimed that reduction in allocations by the Centre caused severe losses to the state exchequer. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson loses second attempt to call for snap elections before Brexit deadline: The vote came ahead of the suspension of Parliament for five weeks.

Priya Ramani says she spoke up against MJ Akbar ‘at a great personal cost’: The journalist told a court in Delhi that it was important for women to come forward about sexual harassment at the workplace.

Former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh rejoins BJP after the end of his tenure: The Central Bureau of Investigation moved a special court, urging it to summon Singh in the Babri Masjid demolition case now that he does not have immunity from prosecution. Passenger vehicle sales show worst monthly decline since at least 1997, fell over 31% in August: Ashok Leyland shuts seven facilities for up to 18 days this month due to poor demand.

