A look at the headlines right now:

Amit Shah’s claim that Hindi unifies India is absurd, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: The Left leader said the Union home minister’s statement was a ‘war cry against the mother tongues of non-Hindi speaking people’. Law student says she has 35 videos implicating BJP leader Chinmayanand in rape case: The 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh told ‘The Indian Express’ she recorded her ordeal using spectacles that had a hidden camera. Imran Khan says there is a possibility of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir: The Pakistan prime minister told Al Jazeera that his countrymen would fight to the death if they found themselves losing a conventional war with India. Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities cripples almost half of country’s supplies, US blames Iran: Production of around 5.7 million barrels of crude supplies, part of which was offset with stockpiles, was interrupted by fires caused by drone attacks. Pakistan will disintegrate if it does not stop promoting terrorism, says Rajnath Singh: The defene minister said Pakistan was struggling to digest India’s progress, and its decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status. Cases against Azam Khan will be dropped if Samajwadi Party comes back to power, says Akhilesh Yadav: The former Uttar Pradesh peak to Governor Anandiben Patel about the ‘false cases’ lodged against the Rampur MP. India has shared draft agreement on Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan, reports Hindustan Times: An official said New Delhi was hoping Islamabad would show the desired flexibility and agree to the pact soon so that the corridor can be opened in November. Nirmala Sitharaman’s steps to boost the economy are ‘cosmetic, piecemeal’, says Congress: Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the measures would not revive growth, which slipped to a six-year low of 5% in the April-June quarter. Pakistanis are hospitable and do not want war with India, says Sharad Pawar: The NCP president told party workers that a narrative was being created against Muslims and Pakistan by the ‘ruling class’ for political gains. 15th Finance Commission’s terms of reference is not good for federal policy, says Manmohan Singh: The economist said it was necessary for the Centre to carry states along and consult the chief ministers.