The big news: Kerala CM says Amit Shah’s comment on Hindi is a ‘war cry’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A woman who has accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape claimed she had 35 videos as proof, and Imran Khan warned of a nuclear war with India.
- Amit Shah’s claim that Hindi unifies India is absurd, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: The Left leader said the Union home minister’s statement was a ‘war cry against the mother tongues of non-Hindi speaking people’.
- Law student says she has 35 videos implicating BJP leader Chinmayanand in rape case: The 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh told ‘The Indian Express’ she recorded her ordeal using spectacles that had a hidden camera.
- Imran Khan says there is a possibility of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir: The Pakistan prime minister told Al Jazeera that his countrymen would fight to the death if they found themselves losing a conventional war with India.
- Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities cripples almost half of country’s supplies, US blames Iran: Production of around 5.7 million barrels of crude supplies, part of which was offset with stockpiles, was interrupted by fires caused by drone attacks.
- Pakistan will disintegrate if it does not stop promoting terrorism, says Rajnath Singh: The defene minister said Pakistan was struggling to digest India’s progress, and its decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.
- Cases against Azam Khan will be dropped if Samajwadi Party comes back to power, says Akhilesh Yadav: The former Uttar Pradesh peak to Governor Anandiben Patel about the ‘false cases’ lodged against the Rampur MP.
- India has shared draft agreement on Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan, reports Hindustan Times: An official said New Delhi was hoping Islamabad would show the desired flexibility and agree to the pact soon so that the corridor can be opened in November.
- Nirmala Sitharaman’s steps to boost the economy are ‘cosmetic, piecemeal’, says Congress: Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the measures would not revive growth, which slipped to a six-year low of 5% in the April-June quarter.
- Pakistanis are hospitable and do not want war with India, says Sharad Pawar: The NCP president told party workers that a narrative was being created against Muslims and Pakistan by the ‘ruling class’ for political gains.
- 15th Finance Commission’s terms of reference is not good for federal policy, says Manmohan Singh: The economist said it was necessary for the Centre to carry states along and consult the chief ministers.