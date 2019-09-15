The big news: Twelve drown as boat overturns in Godavari river, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Haryana CM said NRC will be implemented in the state, and the Centre said 21 Indians have been killed in ceasefire violations in J&K this year.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Twelve killed as boat capsizes in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh: At least 24 people have been rescued so far.
- Haryana will implement National Register of Citizens, says Chief Minister ML Khattar: Khattar said the state government was already in the process of issuing family identity cards, the database of which will be used for the NRC.
- Pakistan violated ceasefire over 2,050 times this year, killed 21 civilians, says MEA: India said it has repeatedly asked Pakistan to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and ‘maintain peace and tranquility’ on the border.
- BJP minister says there are enough jobs available, but lack of qualified candidates in North India: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at Santosh Gangwar, claiming jobs were lost because of the government’s policies.
- Malala Yousafzai asks UN to help Kashmiri students go back to school: The Nobel Peace Prize winner’s comments did not go down well with BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje who asked her to talk about ‘forceful conversions’ in Pakistan.
- Punjab government sacks three policemen, one home guard jawan for inaction during assault on colleague: Sub Inspector Baldev Singh’s team had gone to raid the house of suspected drug peddler Amandeep Singh in Amritsar’s Chogawan village.
- BHU students protest after professor accused of sexual harassment returns to taking classes: SK Chaubey was accused of making vulgar comments and obscene gestures at women while accompanying them to a study tour to Odisha last year.
- Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities cripples almost half of country’s supplies, US blames Iran: Production of around 5.7 million barrels of crude supplies, part of which was offset with stockpiles, was interrupted by fires caused by drone attacks.
- Mamata Banerjee should be Bangladesh PM if she protects infiltrators, says BJP MLA: Surendra Singh said if Banerjee took inspiration from ‘anti-nationalistic feelings’ then she will be taught a lesson like Congress leader P Chidambaram.
- Imran Khan says there is a possibility of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir: The Pakistan prime minister told Al Jazeera that his countrymen would fight to the death if they found themselves losing a conventional war with India.