The big news: Trump and Modi to address 50,000 Indian-Americans in Texas, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court will hear several pleas against the Centre’s moves in J&K, and at least 12 people died after a boat capsized in the Godavari.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump will attend Narendra Modi’s Houston rally, says White House: So far, more than 50,000 Indian-Americans have registered for the September 22 event.
- SC to hear multiple petitions challenging Centre’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir today: Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik said Modi had asked him to make J&K shine so much that people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will want to cross over.
- Twelve killed as boat capsizes in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh: At least 24 people have been rescued so far.
- Haryana will implement National Register of Citizens, says Chief Minister ML Khattar: Khattar said the state government was already in the process of issuing family identity cards, the database of which will be used for the NRC.
- Pakistan violated ceasefire over 2,050 times this year, killed 21 civilians, says MEA: India said it has repeatedly asked Pakistan to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and ‘maintain peace and tranquility’ on the border.
- BJP minister says there are enough jobs available, but lack of qualified candidates in North India: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at Santosh Gangwar, claiming jobs were lost because of the government’s policies.
- Eight injured as police use tear gas, water cannons to control protestors in Hong Kong: Violence erupted when some demonstrators attempted to attack the city’s main government complex.
- Imran Khan says there is a possibility of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir: The Pakistan prime minister told Al Jazeera that his countrymen would fight to the death if they found themselves losing a conventional war with India.
- AIADMK councillor C Jayagopal named in FIR for Chennai techie’s death: He has been admitted to a private hospital in the city following complaints of chest pain.
- Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities cripples almost half of country’s supplies, US blames Iran: Production of around 5.7 million barrels of crude supplies, part of which was offset with stockpiles, was interrupted by fires caused by drone attacks.