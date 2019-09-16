A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Donald Trump will attend Narendra Modi’s Houston rally, says White House: So far, more than 50,000 Indian-Americans have registered for the September 22 event.
  2. SC to hear multiple petitions challenging Centre’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir today: Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik said Modi had asked him to make J&K shine so much that people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will want to cross over.
  3. Twelve killed as boat capsizes in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh: At least 24 people have been rescued so far.
  4. Haryana will implement National Register of Citizens, says Chief Minister ML Khattar: Khattar said the state government was already in the process of issuing family identity cards, the database of which will be used for the NRC.
  5. Pakistan violated ceasefire over 2,050 times this year, killed 21 civilians, says MEA: India said it has repeatedly asked Pakistan to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and ‘maintain peace and tranquility’ on the border.
  6. BJP minister says there are enough jobs available, but lack of qualified candidates in North India: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at Santosh Gangwar, claiming jobs were lost because of the government’s policies.
  7. Eight injured as police use tear gas, water cannons to control protestors in Hong Kong: Violence erupted when some demonstrators attempted to attack the city’s main government complex.
  8. Imran Khan says there is a possibility of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir: The Pakistan prime minister told Al Jazeera that his countrymen would fight to the death if they found themselves losing a conventional war with India.
  9. AIADMK councillor C Jayagopal named in FIR for Chennai techie’s death: He has been admitted to a private hospital in the city following complaints of chest pain.
  10. Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities cripples almost half of country’s supplies, US blames Iran: Production of around 5.7 million barrels of crude supplies, part of which was offset with stockpiles, was interrupted by fires caused by drone attacks.