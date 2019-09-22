A look at the headlines right now:

  1. PM Narendra Modi starts week-long US visit, set to address 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston today: The prime minister met CEOs from the energy sector on the first day of his tour.
  2. ‘Hold my generation accountable,’ UN chief asks young climate activists to keep pressure on leaders: Activists told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that leaders at the upcoming climate change summit cannot ignore their outpour of action, anger and fear.
  3. Maharashtra and Haryana to vote on October 21, results out on October 24: Bye-elections to 63 Assembly seats in 17 states and Puducherry were also announced.
  4. Amit Panghal becomes first Indian man to win silver medal in Boxing World Championships: Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov was awarded winner via unanimous decision in 52kg final.
  5. Gully Boy’ is India’s entry for the foreign language Oscar: Zoya Akhtar said she was ‘thrilled’ about representing India, and thanked the cast and crew.
  6. ‘Why were not protesting farmers allowed to enter Delhi?’ asks Priyanka Gandhi: The Congress leader claimed the BJP talks of welfare of farmers before elections but does not allow them to speak when they want to raise their problems.
  7. Activists Soni Sori and Bela Bhatia booked in Chhattisgarh for allegedly violating poll code: The police in Dantewada have accused them of instigating villagers on September 16 after two suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter last week.
  8. Delhi court to pronounce verdict on Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s bail plea on September 25: The Enforcement Directorate told the court that Shivakumar was in the habit of influencing witnesses.
  9. Mission Gaganyaan is ISRO’s next priority, no contact yet with moon lander, says space agency chief: K Sivan told reporters in Bhubaneswar that Chandrayaan-2 had achieved 98% of its objectives, and eight of its instruments were functioning properly.
  10. ‘I will not harm your son,’ Babul Supriyo tells the mother of a student who allegedly attacked him: The Union minister assured the woman, who had urged him to forgive her son, that he would not initiate any legal action.