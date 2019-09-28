A look at the headlines right now:

Army jawan, three militants killed in Ramban encounter, say Jammu and Kashmir Police: A BJP worker, who the militants had taken hostage, was rescued. CBDT extends last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar to December 31: This is the seventh time the government has extended the deadline. Ajit Pawar says he resigned as Sharad Pawar was named in bank scam ‘in keeping with his conscience’: At a press conference, the Nationalist Congress Party leader also denied that there was any rift in his family. US special envoy to Ukraine resigns amid controversy over Donald Trump’s call to its president: Kurt Volker did not state the reason for his resignation, but an official said he felt he could no longer be effective at work given the recent developments. Dr Kafeel Khan asks UP government to immediately withdraw his suspension in Gorakhpur child deaths case: The paediatrician said he had faced much trauma over the last two years. Voting in presidential elections under way in Afghanistan, turnout lower than last time: One person was killed and 15 injured in an explosion at a polling site in southern Kandahar province. Dialogue is the most important medium in a democracy, Adityanath tells Kashmiri students: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked the students to share their trials, tribulations and doubts with the state government. ‘I fear there is going to be a massacre,’ Imran Khan tells CNN on Jammu and Kashmir: Meanwhile, an RSS leader said the Pakistan prime minister’s criticism of the organisation has made it synonymous with India PM Modi concludes his week-long US visit, thanks Trump and says it was ‘extremely productive’ trip: The prime minister said he will never forget the ‘Howdy, Modi’ rally in Houston last Sunday. Sikh police officer shot dead in ‘cold-blooded way’ near Houston, India ‘deeply grieved’: Mike Lee of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Sandeep Dhaliwal was conducting a routine traffic stop and nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary.