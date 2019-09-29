The big news: At least 13 killed in heavy rain in Bihar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah claimed there were no restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, and India on Sunday banned the export of onions.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Toll in Bihar rains climbs to 13; water in the Ganga rising constantly, says CM Nitish Kumar: More than 70 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rain.
- Amit Shah denies there are curbs in J&K, says lack of phone connection is not human rights violation: Block Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir are expected to be held on October 24, the EC announced.
- Centre bans export of onions with immediate effect to tackle rising prices: The ban will be in place until further orders, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.
- Inquiry into Dr Kafeel Khan is still on, says Uttar Pradesh government: The government has said the former paediatrician failed to disclose the details of his medical practice with a private hospital.
- Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, 50 others named in Congress’ first list for Assembly elections: Chavan has been fielded from Bhikar while state party chief Vijay Balasaheb Thorat will contest from Sangamner.
- CRPF fails to pay its personnel ration allowance in September but rejects claims of a crisis: A senior officer of the paramilitary force told The Telegraph that home ministry officials ‘mentioned the faltering economy’ when asked about the money.
- In Hyderabad, Bajrang Dal asks garba, dandiya organisers to use Aadhaar checks to keep non-Hindus out: The group said that youth belonging to non-Hindu communities were taking part at the events where they behaved inappropriately with female participants.
- In Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi says e-cigarettes banned to protect youngsters from addiction: Modi said that while no one had doubts about the harmful impact of regular cigarettes, there was not enough awareness about e-cigarettes.
- RSS objects to content related to Kashmir, terrorism in web series The Family Man: The organisation alleged that after films and soap operas, content such as these were the new form of anti-nationalism and jihad.
- Kerala authorities start evicting people from four apartment blocks in Kochi marked for demolition: The buildings with 343 waterfront flats, which were built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms, have to be evacuated by October 3.