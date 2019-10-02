The big news: Mamata Banerjee criticises Amit Shah’s ‘NRC in Bengal’ remark, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The J&K administration said schools would be reopened by October 3, and GST collection fell to a 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore in September.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mamata Banerjee says Amit Shah’s ‘divisive politics will not work in Bengal’: On Tuesday evening, the Union home minister accused the chief minister of spreading panic about the citizens’ register exercise.
- J&K administration directs officials to reopen all schools by October 3, colleges by October 9: The administration also ordered that no tuition or bus fee should be charged from the students for the days on which the institutions were shut.
- GST collection in September falls to 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore: This is the second month the collections failed to cross the Rs 1 lakh-crore threshold.
- ‘What happened in America?’ asks an enraged Nitish Kumar after media questions him about Bihar floods: The chief minister assured people that his administration was doing everything it could to bring things back to normal. ‘No one is sitting idle,’ he added.
- Ishrat Jahan’s mother says ‘spirit shattered by impunity’, can no longer be part of court hearings: Shamima Kausar demanded that the CBI secure the conviction of former Gujarat Police officers DG Vanzara and NK Amin.
- Devendra Fadnavis may face trial after Supreme Court sets aside Bombay HC order clearing him: The Maharashtra chief minister was exonerated by the Bombay High Court for failing to provide details on pending criminal cases against him.
- Hindu parties in Ayodhya case tell SC opposing side made submissions of a communal character: The Hindu litigants denied they had made arguments that could disturb communal peace.
- SC grants Centre four weeks to file response to pleas challenging revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir: While hearing the petitions, the court said ‘personal liberty must be balanced against national security’. Meanwhile, the state police admitted to ‘arresting’ 144 minors since August 5. However, Ram Madhav claimed that only 200 to 250 people are in preventive detention, and Amit Shah alleged that permanent peace in Kashmir would allow soldiers to ‘enjoy scenic views’.
- Supreme Court allows Centre’s review against dilution of SC/ST Act, which led to protests, 11 deaths: The bench said the directions issued were not called for and were not within the parameters of Article 142 of Constitution.
- BBC reverses decision against British-Indian anchor for remarks critical of Donald Trump: BBC Director General Tony Hall on Monday said ‘racism is racism’ and that the news network is not impartial on the topic.