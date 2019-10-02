Top news: On Gandhi Jayanti, PM Narendra Modi to declare India ‘open defecation free’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare India open defecation free on Wednesday evening on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The government’s ban on single-use plastic to combat pollution also came into force in some parts of the country even as the Centre clarified there was no blanket prohibition across India.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said divisive politics would not work in the state. Her comments came hours after Union Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused her of misleading people about National Register of Citizens. “Everyone is welcome to our state and enjoy the hospitality of our people,” Banerjee added.
PM Modi set to declare India ‘open defecation free’ later today, single-plastic ban comes into force
Several events were lined up in Delhi and Gujarat to mark Gandhi Jayanti. The prime minister visited Rajghat – the resting place of Gandhi – and paid floral tributes. He also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
‘Divisive politics will not work in Bengal,’ says Mamata Banerjee after Amit Shah’s NRC pitch
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said divisive politics would not work in the state, hours after Union Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused her of misleading people about National Register of Citizens, PTI reported.
“Everyone is welcome to our state and enjoy the hospitality of our people,” Banerjee said. “But please do not profess any divisive politics...It will not work in Bengal.”
Bihar floods: ‘What happened in America?’ asks an enraged Nitish Kumar after media questions him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday lost his temper at reporters when questioned about the incessant rain and floods in his state, ANI reported. The Janata Dal (United) leader was talking to the press after a survey of the worst flood-hit neighbourhoods of capital city Patna.
At least 40 people have died in Bihar. A few places such as Patna’s Rajendra Nagar have not had electricity or phone connection for the last 64 hours.
Jammu and Kashmir administration directs officials to reopen all schools by October 3, colleges by October 9
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday directed officials to ensure that all schools in the Kashmir Valley reopen by October 3, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. An official spokesperson for the administration said Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan issued the directives at a meeting held on Monday.
Ayodhya case: Hindu parties tell SC opposing side made submissions of a communal character
The Hindu parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that they had made no submission that could disturb communal harmony and peace, PTI reported. However, they claimed that the arguments of the opposing party were of a communal character.
The Hindu parties also submitted that the Muslim litigants in the case made “unwarranted” and “unfortunate” claims that the report of the Archaeological Survey of India should be trashed, and that the wall it had excavated from the Ayodhya site was that of an Idgah.
Ishrat Jahan’s mother says ‘spirit shattered by impunity’, can no longer be part of court hearings
The Central Bureau of Investigation court hearing the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case on Tuesday took on record a submission made by Jahan’s mother Shamima Kausar, demanding that the agency secure the conviction of former Gujarat Police officers DG Vanzara and NK Amin. The CBI had told the court in July that the agency will not appeal against the discharge of the two ex-officers.