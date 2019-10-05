A look at the headlines right now:

  1. At least 29 people arrested in Mumbai for protesting against tree cutting in Aarey, Section 144 imposed: They are among the 60 people detained earlier in the day by the police for allegedly getting into a scuffle with officials and assaulting them.
  2. Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar resigns from party ahead of Assembly polls: On Thursday, he had alleged that those who worked against the party’s interests in the last 5 years were given preference over those who worked hard for it.
  3. Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina hold talks, inaugurate three bilateral projects: With this, the two countries have inaugurated 12 joint projects this year, said the prime minister.
  4. Ten injured in grenade attack in J&K outside Anantnag deputy commissioner’s office, say reports: The area has been cordoned off, and a search is on to trace the attackers.
  5. US senator denied permission to visit Kashmir calls on India to be transparent: Chris van Hollen, a Democrat, was behind a recent amendment to a Senate appropriations bill that mentioned the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.  
  6. Seventy one former bureaucrats write to PM against prosecution sanctions for ex-officials in INX Media case: They said serving officials will get demotivated if ‘diligent and honest officers are selectively targeted for punishment for no fault of theirs’.
  7. Pakistan parliament rejects Bill seeking to allow non-Muslims to become PM, president: Naveed Aamir Jeeva, a Christian legislator from the Pakistan Peoples Party, tried to move a bill on Wednesday to amend Articles 41 and 91 of the Constitution.
  8. Now, women can rent hotel rooms by themselves in Saudi Arabia, says report: The kingdom has also relaxed new tourist norms, allowing foreign men and women to stay in hotel rooms together without proving they are related.
  9. Chhattisgarh High Court stays government decision to increase OBC quota in jobs and education to 27%: The petitioners had claimed that the reservation had been increased on the basis of insufficient data.
  10. Bihar and Karnataka to get additional Rs 1,813-crore flood aid from Centre: The amount will be released on Saturday morning, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.