National Conference leaders meet Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah in Srinagar two months after their detention: Farooq Abdullah flashed a victory sign to camerapersons as he posed with the delegation. JD(U) hits out at Giriraj Singh for criticism over Bihar floods, calls him habitual offender: Singh had criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and held them responsible for the situation in the state. ‘Greed, hubris, foolishness’, say Bollywood actors tweet against tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony: Filmmaker Karan Johar described the cutting of trees as a ‘massacre’. ‘India called NRC internal matter but we’re keeping eyes open,’ says Bangladesh after PMs’ meeting: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina raised the matter with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during her four-day visit to India. ‘Exposing India’s behaviour is our moral responsibility,’ says Pakistan: The remark came a day after India criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘provocative and irresponsible’ statements. ‘Kashmiris’ rights must be respected’: US presidential contender Elizabeth Warren expresses concern: Warren’s fellow Democrat contender, Bernie Sanders, has also made similar remarks in recent weeks. SC uses constitutional powers to grant man divorce against wife’s wish, says marriage has failed: The court accepted the man’s divorce plea on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage, as the couple had been living separately for 22 years. Soldier who was captured by Pakistan in 2016 quits Indian Army, alleges harassment: The soldier, who was handed over to India after four months of torture, said he was being harassed and looked at with suspicion. The Army refuted his charges. Activist Soni Sori arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district: She was arrested ahead of a meeting regarding the release of innocent Adivasis from various jails in Bastar region. Incendiary speech by jawan goes viral, CRPF says it was made during NHRC debate contest: Constable Khusboo Chauhan also urged people to pierce former JNU student activist Kanhaiya Kumar’s chest with the national flag.

