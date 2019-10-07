A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Supreme Court to hear urgent plea against Aarey tree cutting on Monday: A Mumbai court released 29 protestors on conditional bail. Meanwhile, the city Metro project chief called the tree cuttings ‘inevitable’ destruction.
  2. Peoples Democratic Party delegation defers meeting with detained chief Mehbooba Mufti: No reason was cited for the sudden change of the party’s plans.
  3. Second whistleblower with knowledge of Trump’s calls in Ukraine scandal speaks to intelligence head: The whistleblower, an intelligence officer himself, spoke to internal watchdog office chief Michael Atkinson, his lawyer said.
  4. Artist Shireen Mody found dead in Goa home, police suspect gardener who died in escape attempt: After the murder, Praful Jana may have panicked and tried to escape but the huge compound walls made it difficult. He fell down in the attempt to scale them.
  5. Centre hasn’t filed any sedition case against 49 individuals who wrote to PM, says Prakash Javadekar: On Friday, filmmaker Adoor Gopalkrishnan, one of the signatories, urged the government to introduce a law to stop mob killings.   
  6. AIADMK leader says police should book the wind for collapse of banner that killed Tamil Nadu techie: C Ponnaiyan said that former AIADMK councillor Jayagopal, who has been arrested, had not pulled the banner down on the victim himself.   
  7. Woman in Kerala arrested for allegedly murdering six family members over 14 years: Five of the bodies were exhumed on Friday after a family member raised suspicion and filed a police complaint.
  8. National Conference leaders meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah two months after their detention: Farooq Abdullah flashed a victory sign to camerapersons as he posed with the delegation outside his Srinagar home.   
  9. Soldier who was captured by Pakistan in 2016 quits Indian Army, alleges harassment: The soldier, who was handed over to India after four months of torture, said he was being harassed and looked at with suspicion. The Army refuted his charges.  
  10. Iraq prime minister’s Cabinet announces slew of reforms in attempt to curb massive protests: The reforms included land distribution, military enlistment, increased welfare stipends, and building large complexes to boost employment.   