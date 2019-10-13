A look at the headlines right now:

At election rally in Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi challenges Opposition to bring back Article 370: The prime minister claimed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir would become normal in the next four months. Three injured as major fire breaks out at Aditya Arcade in Mumbai, all trapped people rescued: The blaze has been brought under control, but rescue operation is still under way. World Bank lowers India’s growth rate projection to 6% amid economic slowdown: However, it said that if the monetary policy remains accommodative, the country would gradually recover to 6.9% in 2021 and 7.2% in 2022. Western standards of human rights do not apply to India, says Home Minister Amit Shah: In another event, the home minister said fewer RTI queries was a proof of a transparent system of governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece robbed in Delhi, one of the two accused arrested: Damayanti Ben Modi had reached the city from Amritsar, and was getting out of an autorickshaw when the incident occurred. Happiest Muslims are found in India because of Hindus, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: He said that India was the only nation where Jews got shelter when ‘they were wandering’, and Parsis practiced their religion freely. Typhoon Hagibis kills nine, triggers,floods and landslides in Japan: Over seven million people were asked to shift to the shelters to prepare for the storm, but reportedly only 50,000 opted to move. Dance of dragon, elephant correct choice for China and India, says Chinese President Xi Jinping: Xi said New Delhi and Beijing should not let bilateral disagreements come in the way of strengthening the cooperation. India’s fiscal deficit conceals a lot, may push economy to ‘worrisome situation’, says Raghuram Rajan: The former RBI governor attributed the economic slowdown to a decline in investments, consumption and exports, among other things. Assam Police arrest nine assaulted by crowd in Hailakandi after locals file complaints: Police and CRPF personnel had rescued six of the nine arrested after a mob attacked them while three others were arrested later.