Top news: No better place than India for investments, Nirmala Sitharaman says in the US
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said India has a “capitalist-respecting environment” as she pitched to international investors in the United States. She said the government was continuously working to bring reforms to cut down delays.
Ayodhya: Don’t speculate or show Babri demolition footage, broadcasters’ body tells TV channels
The News Broadcasting Standards Authority on Wednesday advised television channels to not show any archival footage of the demolition of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya and to exercise caution while reporting on the dispute. The advisory was issued while the Supreme Court was hearing closing arguments in the Ayodhya land dispute case. After 40 days of hearings, a five-judge Constitution Bench reserved its judgement on Wednesday evening. The judgement is expected before Chief Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.
US: Indian-origin man surrenders at police station with victim’s body, confesses to 3 more killings
An Indian-origin man was charged with four counts of murder on Wednesday, two days after he confessed to killing four of his family members in Roseville, United States. Shankar Nagappa Hangud had on October 14 brought one of the bodies when he surrendered before the Mount Shasta police in North California, about 350 km from Roseville.
‘Indistinctly unhelpful’: Shashi Tharoor rebukes Pakistan for raising J&K at another global forum
Indian parliamentarians on Wednesday criticised Pakistan for raising the Jammu and Kashmir matter at the Inter Parliamentary Union in Serbia. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who spoke for the Indian delegation, rebutted Pakistan’s allegations. “We expect better from parliamentarians then vituperative mudslinging,” he said.
J&K: Farooq Abdullah’s sister, daughter among 13 women released from jail after more than a day
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s sister and daughter and 11 other women agitators were released from Srinagar Central Jail on Wednesday evening, almost 30 hours after they were detained for protesting near the Lal Chowk area. It was the first women’s protest in Srinagar against the Centre’s August 5 order to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, split the state into two Union Territories
Rahul Gandhi says Global Hunger Index ranking reveals ‘colossal failure’ in government policy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held up the Global Hunger Index report to say that there was a “colossal failure” in the Centre’s policies. India’s rank in this year’s Global Hunger Index dropped to 102, which is considered to be in the “serious” category.
“India’s Global Hunger Index ranking, falling steadily since 2014, has now crashed to 102/117,” Gandhi tweeted. “This ranking reveals a colossal failure in Govt policy and blows the lid off the PM’s hollow “sabka vikas” claim, parroted by Modi.”
Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court reserves judgement after second-longest hearing in its history
The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case after 40 days of daily hearings that began on August 6. The five-judge Constitution Bench that heard the matter said the parties in the case can make the rest of the submissions in writing in the next three days. The judgement is expected before Chief Justice Gogoi retires on November 17. “Supreme Court has reserved the order and has made it clear that the decision will come, in this case, within 23 days,” said Hindu Mahasabha’s lawyer Varun Sinha.
J&K: Apple trader from Punjab gunned down by suspected militants in Shopian district
Suspected militants shot dead an apple trader from Punjab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday. This is the third civilian killing in Kashmir in less than two days.
The trader, identified as Charanjeet Singh, was killed in the district’s Trenz area around 7.30 pm, the police said. A man accompanying Singh was injured in the attack and was reportedly admitted to a district hospital in critical condition, they added.
‘RTI Act amendments are regressive, will have negative impact,’ says former SC judge Madan Lokur
Retired Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur on Wednesday criticised the amendments made to the Right to Information Act. The recent changes were regressive, and would have a negative impact on the functioning of the law, he added. At a public meeting organised by Satark Nagrik Sangathan in New Delhi, Lokur pointed out that the Centre had not yet framed the rules regarding the salary and tenure of information commissioners.
Ayodhya case: UP cancels leaves of field officers till November 30 hours after SC reserves verdict
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday cancelled the leaves of all field officers in the state’s 75 districts till November 30, hours after the Supreme Court reserved its judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The verdict is likely to be declared before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.