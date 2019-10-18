The big news: CBI files chargesheet against P Chidambaram in INX Media case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan given four months to curb terror financing, and Piyush Goyal said people had rejected Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s views.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI names P Chidambaram, 13 others in INX Media case chargesheet: The accused also include the Congress leader’s son Karti Chidambaram, and former media barons Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea.
- Global anti-terror watchdog says Pakistan failed to deliver 22 of 27 targets, warns of blacklisting: The Financial Action Task Force said Pakistan needs to make significant progress by February 2020.
- Piyush Goyal says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is Left-leaning, people rejected his views: Banerjee helped conceptualise the Congress’ minimum income guarantee scheme. The commerce minister said ‘it is not necessary that we agree with his thinking’.
- SC transfers Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh: When Attorney General KK Venugopal asked for a reason, CJI Ranjan Gogoi replied: ‘No order will be without a reason’.
- CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice SA Bobde as his successor, say reports: Gogoi is set to retire on November 17, and Bobde is the second senior-most judge of the top court.
- Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari murdered in his office in Lucknow: Tiwari, who claimed to be a leader of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, succumbed to injuries after being taken to a hospital in critical condition.
- At least 29 killed, more than 100 injured in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar mosque blast: The explosion during Friday prayers caused the mosque’s roof to collapse.
- Murder charges to be filed against three policemen in Hapur custodial death:Pradeep Tomar was called to the station for questioning in connection with a murder case. He died hours later after the policemen allegedly assaulted him.
- Nirmala Sitharaman continues spat with Manmohan Singh, says ‘recalling what went wrong is necessary’: She added that the Indian economy was ‘still growing as the fastest’ though the International Monetary Fund projected a reduced growth rate.
- Indian tourist detained in Bhutan for climbing atop sacred monument, released after issuing apology: Abhijit Ratan Hajare from Maharashtra climbed on top of the National Memorial Chorten in Dochula. He was part of a group of bikers.
