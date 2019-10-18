A look at the headlines right now:

CBI names P Chidambaram, 13 others in INX Media case chargesheet: The accused also include the Congress leader’s son Karti Chidambaram, and former media barons Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

Global anti-terror watchdog says Pakistan failed to deliver 22 of 27 targets, warns of blacklisting: The Financial Action Task Force said Pakistan needs to make significant progress by February 2020.

Piyush Goyal says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is Left-leaning, people rejected his views: Banerjee helped conceptualise the Congress’ minimum income guarantee scheme. The commerce minister said ‘it is not necessary that we agree with his thinking’. SC transfers Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh: When Attorney General KK Venugopal asked for a reason, CJI Ranjan Gogoi replied: ‘No order will be without a reason’.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice SA Bobde as his successor, say reports: Gogoi is set to retire on November 17, and Bobde is the second senior-most judge of the top court. Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari murdered in his office in Lucknow: Tiwari, who claimed to be a leader of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, succumbed to injuries after being taken to a hospital in critical condition.

At least 29 killed, more than 100 injured in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar mosque blast: The explosion during Friday prayers caused the mosque’s roof to collapse.

Murder charges to be filed against three policemen in Hapur custodial death:Pradeep Tomar was called to the station for questioning in connection with a murder case. He died hours later after the policemen allegedly assaulted him. Nirmala Sitharaman continues spat with Manmohan Singh, says ‘recalling what went wrong is necessary’: She added that the Indian economy was ‘still growing as the fastest’ though the International Monetary Fund projected a reduced growth rate. Indian tourist detained in Bhutan for climbing atop sacred monument, released after issuing apology: Abhijit Ratan Hajare from Maharashtra climbed on top of the National Memorial Chorten in Dochula. He was part of a group of bikers.

