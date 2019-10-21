Top news: ‘Enrich festival of democracy,’ says PM Modi as voting under way in 19 states
The biggest stories of the day.
Voting to 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, and bye-polls to two Lok Sabha constituencies and 51 Assembly seats across 17 states began at 7 am on Monday. Counting of votes will take place on Thursday.
The Lucknow Police on Sunday recovered a blood-stained knife from a hotel room in the Lalbagh area of the city where two people allegedly involved in the murder of Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari were staying.
Live updates
J&K: ‘For peace and development, can even jail 200-300 people,’ says BJP leader Ram Madhav
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said the government would ensure peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir even “if 200-300 people are to be kept inside jails” for the purpose.
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Police recover blood-stained knife, clothes of suspects from Lucknow hotel
The Lucknow Police on Sunday recovered a blood-stained knife from a hotel room in the Lalbagh area of the city where two people allegedly involved in the murder of Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari were staying. The police also claimed to have recovered blood-stained kurtas worn by the suspects, and the pistol used for the crime.
Assembly elections: Voters queue up as polling in Maharashtra, Haryana begins
After a high-pitched electoral campaign by political parties, voting to 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, and bye-polls to two Lok Sabha constituencies and 51 Assembly seats spread across 17 states began at 7 am on Monday. Counting of votes will take place on Thursday. Tight security arrangements are in place, with deployment of more than three lakh personnel from state police and central forces in Maharashtra. Over 75,000 security personnel have been mobilised for polls in Haryana.
IMF is ‘a little less optimistic’ about India’s growth than it was a few months ago: Gita Gopinath
International Monetary Fund’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on Sunday told NDTV that the international organisation was “a little less optimistic” about the Indian economy “than we were a few months ago”.
‘Buy swords, not gold, on Dhanteras’: BJP leader advises Hindus to prepare for Ayodhya verdict
A Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Uttar Pradesh has advised Hindus to buy “iron swords instead of gold jewellery and silver vessels” on Dhanteras to prepare for the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. Dhanteras is the first day of the festival of Diwali.
‘Three terror camps in PoK destroyed, six to 10 Pakistani soldiers killed,’ says Bipin Rawat
Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said three terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed in retaliation after two soldiers and a civilian were killed in ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district earlier in the day, ANI reported. Three civilians were injured in the firing in Ghundhishat village of Tangdhar district.