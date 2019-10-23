Top news: Justice Arun Mishra refuses to recuse from hearing land acquisition cases
Justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday refused to recuse himself from the Supreme Court Constitution Bench that is hearing a plea to re-examine one of his own judgements on the 2013 Land Acquisition Act.
The United States on Wednesday expressed concerns about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing towards the communication blackout, restrictions in movement and continued detention of political leaders in the Valley.
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday arrested the two main suspects who allegedly killed Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Uttar Pradesh last week. They were identified as 34-year-old Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh and 27-year-old Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan.
NRC: Family of Dulal Paul, who died at detention centre, accepts his body after CM’s intervention
The family of Dulal Chandra Paul, who died earlier this month, after nearly two years at a detention centre for undocumented immigrants in Assam, accepted his body on Tuesday following Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s intervention, The Telegraph reported. Last week, the family had asked authorities to send the 65-year-old’s body back to Bangladesh if they failed to establish he was an Indian citizen.
Kerala nun rape case: Complainant accuses ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal of harassing her online
The Kerala nun who accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape has complained to the state women’s commission alleging online harassment by the priest and his supporters, . Mulakkal, who was arrested in September 2018 for allegedly raping the nun at a convent in Kottayam, has been on conditional bail since October 2018.
INX Media case: P Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court seeking bail from ED custody
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday filed a bail plea before the Delhi High Court in the INX Media case filed by Enforcement Directorate. This came a day after the Supreme Courtgranted the 74-year-old former minister bail in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
‘India is not made of one language, one religion or one enemy,’ says Pranab Mukherjee
Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday expressed concern about the increasing violence and disregard for human life in India. He also added that India was not made of one religion or language and diversity was its soul.
Sonia Gandhi meets DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail hours before Delhi HC verdict on his bail plea
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday met Karnataka leader DK Shivakumarat New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. She was accompanied by party General Secretary KC Venugopal and party leader Ambika Soni.
Land Acquisition Act: SC Justice Arun Mishra refuses to recuse from hearing cases
Nagaland warns of disciplinary action against officials who criticise government policies
The Nagaland government has warned government officials to not criticise the state government policies and actions on social media or before the media. It said disciplinary action will be initiated against those found guilty.
Canada: 18 Sikh leaders elected to Parliament, five more than India
As many as 18 Sikhs were voted to the Canadian Parliament in the recently-concluded federal elections. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday won a second term after his Liberal Party secured 157 of 338 seats. However, Trudeau will lead a minority government as his party failed to secure the majority of 170. The main opposition, the conservatives, secured 121 seats.
Illegal phone tapping violates right to privacy, only allowed in case of public emergency: Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that tapping of telephones was only allowed in cases of public emergency or public safety. Observing that illegal phone tapping was an infringement of the fundamental right to privacy, the court quashed three orders passed by the Union Home Ministry allowing investigating agencies to intercept the calls of a businessman involved in a bribery case.
Kathua case: Jammu court orders FIR against investigators for allegedly torturing witnesses
A court in Jammu on Tuesday ordered the police to file an first information report against the members of the Special Investigation Team, which investigated the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, for allegedly torturing the witnesses.
J&K: US expresses concerns about Kashmir, criticises Pakistan for harbouring terrorists
Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Two main suspects arrested near Gujarat-Rajasthan border
Haryana Assembly elections: Re-polling at five booths in five constituencies today
The Election Commission ordered re-polling in five Assembly constituencies in Haryana on Wednesday. “In the polls which were held in Haryana on Monday, some shortcomings were noticed in five booths after which the Election Commission ordered re-polling in these booths,” said state Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet.
‘An act of pinkwashing’: LGBTQI activists allege the far-right disrupted Kashmir event in London
Representatives of several Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex groups have written to The Independent, expressing concern about alleged far-right activists posing as queer individuals at a recent event in London and defending the Indian government’s crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir.
Employees of J&K and Ladakh Union Territories will get Seventh Pay Commission benefits, says Centre
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said government employees of the proposed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh would receive salaries as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.