Top News: Setback for BJP in Gujarat, Bihar Assembly bye-polls
The biggest stories of the day.
In the Assembly bye-elections, held in 17 states on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 17 seats alone, and the Congress won 11. The results were declared on Thursday. The saffron party lost four seats in Bihar.
The Ministry of External Affairs hit out at the United States’ remarks on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian administration decided to revoke the state’s special status, and imposed prohibitory restrictions. India said the country’s Congressional hearing should have focused on “state-sponsored cross-border terrorism in Kashmir”.
Live updates
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Cleric arrested for allegedly helping two main suspects
The Special Investigation Team formed to look into the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari arrested a cleric based in Uttar Pradesh’s city of Bareilly on Thursday for allegedly sheltering the two accused. This followed two days after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism squad arrested the main suspects in the case.
Bye-polls: Out of 51 seats, BJP secures 17 alone, suffers setback in Gujarat, Bihar
Out of the 51 Assembly seats in 17 states where bye-polls were held, the Bharatiya Janata Party alone won 17 and the Congress secured 11 after the results were announced on Thursday. Previously, 30 of the 51 Assembly seats were held by the saffron party, 12 by the Congress and the rest by regional parties.
US comments on Jammu and Kashmir show limited understanding of India’s history, says MEA
India on Thursday criticised the United States’ Congressional hearing on Jammu and Kashmir, describing the remarks made about the prevailing situation in the region as regrettable. This came a day after the US held the first hearing to review human rights in South Asia.
India and Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
India and Pakistan on Thursday signed an agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor, which will allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan without a visa. The signing of the agreement was delayed by a day.
Assembly elections: Haryana heads for a hung House as both BJP and Congress fall short of majority
A neck-and-neck contest panned out between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in the Haryana Assembly elections on Thursday, when votes were counted.
J&K: Independent candidates and BJP dominate block development council polls
Independent candidates and the Bharatiya Janata Party dominated the block development council elections held in Jammu and Kashmir on October 24.Assembly elections: Haryana heads for a hung House as both BJP and Congress fall short of majority
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.