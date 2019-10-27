The big news: Fadnavis promises stable government but no decision on CM yet, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Unnao’s BJP MP promised the Ram temple will be built from December 6, and the World Bank chief suggested some finance reforms in India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Devendra Fadnavis says ‘BJP-led alliance will provide strong, stable government’ in Maharashtra: Two MLAs from a regional party offered support to Shiv Sena amid the tussle for the CM’s post.
- ‘Ram temple construction will start by December 6,’ claims BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj: Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath seemed to urge people to exercise restraint before the Supreme Court judgement is delivered.
- India needs more reforms, innovation to boost economic growth, says World Bank president: David Malpass also called for setting up of local courts, fast-track commercial dispute resolution mechanism, and land data digitisation measures.
- Donald Trump to make a ‘major statement’, says White House amid reports of action against ISIS: It is not clear what the topic of Trump’s statement might be.
- PM Modi recalls Allahabad HC Ayodhya verdict, says dignity of judiciary was maintained: The prime minister said ‘loudmouths’ had made irresponsible statements to stoke religious sentiments before the verdict in 2010.
- Over 60 killed, thousands wounded as anti-government protests turn violent in Iraq: People protested against staggering rates of unemployment and graft allegations in the country.
- Six CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack by suspected militants in Srinagar: Senior security officers launched a manhunt after the incident.
- Pakistan Army claims Indian Army chief is ‘repeatedly provoking war’ with ‘irresponsible statements’: ISPR Director General Major Asif Ghafoor claimed that Bipin Rawat’s ambition was to become chief of defence staff.
- Another detention centre inmate dies in Assam, CM sets up committee to look into condition of camps: A 70-year-old man from a detention centre in Goalpara district died in a Guwahati hospital on Thursday. He was from Satemari in Nalbari district.
- Nepal festival Kukur Tihar celebrates ‘day of dogs’: The animals are adorned with flowers, tikka (a red mark applied to their forehead) and offered food after a ceremonial function.