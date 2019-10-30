A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Five migrant workers shot dead by militants in Kulgam, one injured: Earlier in the day, a CRPF patrol party was attacked by militants in Pulwama district. These incidents occurred on a day a team of mostly nationalist MPs from EU visited Srinagar. Opposition parties in the country criticised the EU leaders, while a Liberal Democrat politician from the UK said he did not want to join a ‘PR stunt’.
  2. Shiv Sena cancels meeting with BJP after Devendra Fadnavis refutes power-sharing deal in Maharashtra: The incumbent chief minister said BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena has not made any demands yet.
  3. UK Parliament approves snap general elections on December 12 in bid to end Brexit impasse: This will be Britain’s third election in four years as well as the first December poll since 1923.
  4. After Sujith Wilson death, Madras HC raps Tamil Nadu government for ignoring rules about borewells: The court asked if the government needs a corpse to act on implementing each and every statute in its books.
  5. India, Saudi Arabia establish Strategic Partnership Council, sign pacts on defence and aviation: Narendra Modi said in Riyadh that the United Nations needed reform and claimed some countries used the world body as a tool.
  6. ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s likely successor also killed, announces Donald Trump: Though the US president did not name anyone, reports said he was likely referring to ISIS spokesperson Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, who was killed on Monday. Earlier in the day, the US disposed off the remains of Baghdadi and said it had no plans to release visuals of the raid yet.
  7. UN agency asks India to ‘fully restore’ rights denied to Kashmiris: The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said it has received reports of armed groups threatening residents trying to carry out daily activities.
  8. Scheduled castes panel to summon Kerala DGP, chief secretary over 2017 rape-murder of minor sisters: The commission’s vice chairperson, after visiting the home of the deceased sisters in Walayar, alleged that the police were not showing interest in the case.
  9. Delhi air quality ‘severe’ in several areas, haze reported in many parts: According to the CPCB data, Anand Vihar in Delhi had the worst pollution, with an air quality index of 446, followed by Nehru Nagar, where it hit the 436-mark.
  10. Shashi Tharoor asks government to explain alleged cyber attack at Kudankulam nuclear plant: Officials at the power plant, however, denied the claim, which was made by a Twitter user.